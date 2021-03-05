Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium
A worker adjusts remains at the Hollywood Forever crematorium as it struggles to keep up with demand during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2021. Cremations at the facility tripled to about 60 in January from the...more
The Hollywood sign is show above the entrance to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which is a Los Angeles landmark and resting place for thousands of American movie legends. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eddie Martinez (pictured) has been spending a lot of time here lately as the increased demand for funerals and cremation services has stretched his role at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. "I used to be just a funeral coordinator. Now I assist with...more
The work comes with an emotional toll but is gratifying, said Martinez, a father of three who has been fascinated with death and mummies since childhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
"It was definitely an eye opener when it started hitting close to home, and to seeing a friend come to me, letting me know that her relative was in our care," he said. "I feel like I'm doing my part in helping the families ... and try just avoid any...more
The team handled two cremations a day at most before the pandemic, said Martinez, who has worked at the cemetery for six years. The process can take up to six hours. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker carefully handles cremated remains. A few months ago, a second shift was added to conduct four cremations daily. A second cremation chamber will soon be added. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Funeral coordinator and crematory technician Eddie Martinez sorts metal from remains. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker carefully handles cremated remains. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A box full of metal objects removed from remains following cremation is shown at the Hollywood Forever crematorium. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker carefully handles cremated remains. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Funeral coordinator Eddie Martinez walks through a mausoleum. Social distancing signs are displayed throughout the cemetery, but it is difficult to restrain mourners. "Families' emotions come over them and they just go for it and they hug each...more
A Rolls Royce hearse sits parked in the rain at the Hollywood Forever cemetery. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Funeral coordinator and crematory technician Eddie Martinez collects remains from a cremation furnace. REUTERS/Mike Blake
