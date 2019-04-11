Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged Assange with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer with...more

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged Assange with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010. Assange faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Assange was arrested by British police and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy on Thursday after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his seven-year asylum. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

