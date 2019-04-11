Edition:
Assange's seven years in the Ecuadorean embassy

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged Assange with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010. Assange faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Assange was arrested by British police and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy on Thursday after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his seven-year asylum. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday they have charged Assange with conspiracy in trying to access a classified U.S. government computer with former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in 2010. Assange faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. Assange was arrested by British police and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy on Thursday after his South American hosts abruptly revoked his seven-year asylum. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Julian Assange is seen in a police van, after he was arrested by British police, in London, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Julian Assange is seen in a police van, after he was arrested by British police, in London, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Julian Assange's cat sits on the balcony of Ecuador's embassy in London, July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy as prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden interviews Assange in London, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden arrives at Ecuador's embassy to interview Julian Assange in London, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren from Sweden arrives at Ecuador's embassy to interview Julian Assange in London, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Julian Assange appears on screen via video link during a news conference at the Frontline Club in London, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Julian Assange appears on screen via video link during a news conference at the Frontline Club in London, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Julian Assange peers out from behind a curtain before emerging to make a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Julian Assange peers out from behind a curtain before emerging to make a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julian Assange is seen reflected in a glass door as makes a speech whilst holding a copy of a U.N. ruling, on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, February 5, 2016. Assange should be allowed to go free from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and be awarded compensation for what amounts to a three-and-a-half-year arbitrary detention, a U.N. panel ruled. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Julian Assange is seen reflected in a glass door as makes a speech whilst holding a copy of a U.N. ruling, on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, February 5, 2016. Assange should be allowed to go free from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and be awarded compensation for what amounts to a three-and-a-half-year arbitrary detention, a U.N. panel ruled. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Julian Assange emerges to make a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Julian Assange emerges to make a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A cat plays with a hand, in a window of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A cat plays with a hand, in a window of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London, August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Julian Assange gestures during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London August 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Julian Assange gestures during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London August 18, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves from a window with Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Ricardo Patino (R) at Ecuador's embassy in central London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuador embassy in west London August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. Assange handed himself in to British police after Sweden issued a warrant for his arrest over allegations of sex crimes, London's Metropolitan Police said. REUTERS/Tim Chong

A wanted page for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the Interpol Internet website taken December 7, 2010. Assange handed himself in to British police after Sweden issued a warrant for his arrest over allegations of sex crimes, London's Metropolitan Police said. REUTERS/Tim Chong
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pauses as he speaks to the media outside Ellingham Hall, the home of his friend, journalist Vaughan Smith, in Norfolk, England December 17, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
