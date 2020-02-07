Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 6, 2020 | 10:50pm EST

Astronaut Christina Koch's record space mission

Specialists help NASA astronaut Christina Koch after landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, February 6, 2020. Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan after a record stay on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission expected to yield new insights into deep-space travel. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

Specialists help NASA astronaut Christina Koch after landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, February 6, 2020. Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Specialists help NASA astronaut Christina Koch after landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, February 6, 2020. Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan after a record stay on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission expected to yield new insights into deep-space travel. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
Trailing lights from stars in space and from sources on Earth are seen in this composite time-lapse image taken during orbit over Namibia to the Red Sea aboard the International Space Station, July 5, 2019. Koch, a North Carolina-born engineer who joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2013, set the record for the longest stay in space by a woman. Her mission will provide researchers valuable data on how weightlessness and space radiation affect the female body on long spaceflights. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Trailing lights from stars in space and from sources on Earth are seen in this composite time-lapse image taken during orbit over Namibia to the Red Sea aboard the International Space Station, July 5, 2019. Koch, a North Carolina-born engineer who...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Trailing lights from stars in space and from sources on Earth are seen in this composite time-lapse image taken during orbit over Namibia to the Red Sea aboard the International Space Station, July 5, 2019. Koch, a North Carolina-born engineer who joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2013, set the record for the longest stay in space by a woman. Her mission will provide researchers valuable data on how weightlessness and space radiation affect the female body on long spaceflights. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch pose in the International Space Station in a photo released October 17, 2019. "Women acclimate well to space, so I think this is a milestone that will be overtaken by women in the future and it's what we aspire to," said Lori Garver, NASA's former deputy administrator. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch pose in the International Space Station in a photo released October 17, 2019. "Women acclimate well to space, so I think this is a milestone that will be overtaken by women in the future and it's...more

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch pose in the International Space Station in a photo released October 17, 2019. "Women acclimate well to space, so I think this is a milestone that will be overtaken by women in the future and it's what we aspire to," said Lori Garver, NASA's former deputy administrator. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
Koch also achieved a gender milestone in a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on October 18, 2019, that marked the first time two women stepped out of the space station at the same time. They completed two more all-female spacewalks in January. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Koch also achieved a gender milestone in a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on October 18, 2019, that marked the first time two women stepped out of the space station at the same time. They completed two more all-female spacewalks in...more

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Koch also achieved a gender milestone in a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on October 18, 2019, that marked the first time two women stepped out of the space station at the same time. They completed two more all-female spacewalks in January. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists Christina Koch (L) and Nick Hague as they verify their spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly, March 18, 2019. NASA's first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March 2019 was called off due to a lack of a spacesuit in the right size, which ignited a gender-equity debate. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists Christina Koch (L) and Nick Hague as they verify their spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly, March 18, 2019. NASA's first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March 2019 was called off due to a lack of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists Christina Koch (L) and Nick Hague as they verify their spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly, March 18, 2019. NASA's first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March 2019 was called off due to a lack of a spacesuit in the right size, which ignited a gender-equity debate. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascends into space after its launch from Kazakhstan, as photographed by Christina Koch from the International Space Station, September 25, 2019. Koch's 328 days in space eclipsed Peggy Whitson's record for an American woman on a single spaceflight at 289 days. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascends into space after its launch from Kazakhstan, as photographed by Christina Koch from the International Space Station, September 25, 2019. Koch's 328 days in space eclipsed Peggy Whitson's record for an American woman...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascends into space after its launch from Kazakhstan, as photographed by Christina Koch from the International Space Station, September 25, 2019. Koch's 328 days in space eclipsed Peggy Whitson's record for an American woman on a single spaceflight at 289 days. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. Studying the impact of lengthy spaceflights could prove useful for NASA's aim of building a permanent space station on the moon within the next decade. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. Studying the impact of lengthy spaceflights could prove useful for NASA's aim of building a permanent space station on the moon...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. Studying the impact of lengthy spaceflights could prove useful for NASA's aim of building a permanent space station on the moon within the next decade. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
Christina Koch and Jessica Meir step out of the International Space Station to attempt the first all-female spacewalk, October 18, 2019. NASA TV/REUTERS

Christina Koch and Jessica Meir step out of the International Space Station to attempt the first all-female spacewalk, October 18, 2019. NASA TV/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Christina Koch and Jessica Meir step out of the International Space Station to attempt the first all-female spacewalk, October 18, 2019. NASA TV/REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image taken by Christina Koch and published June 10, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image taken by Christina Koch and published June 10, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image taken by Christina Koch and published June 10, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague are shown on the International Space Station sending a Fourth of July message home from space, July 4, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague are shown on the International Space Station sending a Fourth of July message home from space, July 4, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague are shown on the International Space Station sending a Fourth of July message home from space, July 4, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station as it churns in the north-western Caribbean in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station as it churns in the north-western Caribbean in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station as it churns in the north-western Caribbean in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
Flight engineers Nick Hague and Christina Koch go on a spacewalk to work on a set of battery replacements outside the International Space Station March 29, 2019. REUTERS/NASA

Flight engineers Nick Hague and Christina Koch go on a spacewalk to work on a set of battery replacements outside the International Space Station March 29, 2019. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Flight engineers Nick Hague and Christina Koch go on a spacewalk to work on a set of battery replacements outside the International Space Station March 29, 2019. REUTERS/NASA
Close
12 / 15
Christina Koch smiles after a space suit check shortly before launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Christina Koch smiles after a space suit check shortly before launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Christina Koch smiles after a space suit check shortly before launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
13 / 15
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 15
Christina Koch reacts on a bus before leaving for pre-flight preparation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Christina Koch reacts on a bus before leaving for pre-flight preparation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Christina Koch reacts on a bus before leaving for pre-flight preparation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10:05pm EST
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of...

9:15pm EST
Under coronavirus quarantine

Under coronavirus quarantine

People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.

2:20pm EST
New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign...

10:40am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Iconic Oscars looks over the years

Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.

Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months.

Under coronavirus quarantine

Under coronavirus quarantine

People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.

Animal amputees walk again

Animal amputees walk again

From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.

New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail

A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop.

Senate acquits Trump in historic vote

Senate acquits Trump in historic vote

President Donald Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast