Astronaut Christina Koch's record space mission
Specialists help NASA astronaut Christina Koch after landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, February 6, 2020. Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in...more
Trailing lights from stars in space and from sources on Earth are seen in this composite time-lapse image taken during orbit over Namibia to the Red Sea aboard the International Space Station, July 5, 2019. Koch, a North Carolina-born engineer who...more
U.S. astronauts Jessica Meir (L) and Christina Koch pose in the International Space Station in a photo released October 17, 2019. "Women acclimate well to space, so I think this is a milestone that will be overtaken by women in the future and it's...more
Koch also achieved a gender milestone in a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on October 18, 2019, that marked the first time two women stepped out of the space station at the same time. They completed two more all-female spacewalks in...more
NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists Christina Koch (L) and Nick Hague as they verify their spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly, March 18, 2019. NASA's first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March 2019 was called off due to a lack of...more
The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft ascends into space after its launch from Kazakhstan, as photographed by Christina Koch from the International Space Station, September 25, 2019. Koch's 328 days in space eclipsed Peggy Whitson's record for an American woman...more
Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. Studying the impact of lengthy spaceflights could prove useful for NASA's aim of building a permanent space station on the moon...more
Christina Koch and Jessica Meir step out of the International Space Station to attempt the first all-female spacewalk, October 18, 2019. NASA TV/REUTERS
An aurora in the Earth's atmosphere is seen from the International Space Station, in this image taken by Christina Koch and published June 10, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Nick Hague are shown on the International Space Station sending a Fourth of July message home from space, July 4, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station as it churns in the north-western Caribbean in this picture taken by Christina Koch, September 2, 2019. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Flight engineers Nick Hague and Christina Koch go on a spacewalk to work on a set of battery replacements outside the International Space Station March 29, 2019. REUTERS/NASA
Christina Koch smiles after a space suit check shortly before launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome,...more
Christina Koch reacts on a bus before leaving for pre-flight preparation at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
