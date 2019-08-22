Edition:
Astronauts train for new Starliner spacecraft

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1, 2019. A crew of veteran U.S. astronauts and aviators are training in Houston for a manned mission to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft, which could also be used to take tourists into space on future missions. The Boeing Starliner mission was originally scheduled for this month, but that has been delayed to at least the end of the year or into 2020 due to technical issues and amid a shakeup in the top echelons of the space agency. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1, 2019. A crew of veteran U.S. astronauts and aviators are training in Houston for a manned mission to the International Space Station aboard Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft, which could also be used to take tourists into space on future missions. The Boeing Starliner mission was originally scheduled for this month, but that has been delayed to at least the end of the year or into 2020 due to technical issues and amid a shakeup in the top echelons of the space agency. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew astronauts Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada are seen lowered into the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. The exercises included training underwater to simulate space walks, responding to emergencies aboard the space station, and practicing docking maneuvers on a flight simulator. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronauts Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada are seen lowered into the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. The exercises included training underwater to simulate space walks, responding to emergencies aboard the space station, and practicing docking maneuvers on a flight simulator. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The space suit pants of the NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada are seen on a pool desk awaiting his arrival at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. Boeing and rival Elon Musk's SpaceX are competing with each other to become the first private company to resume human space flight from U.S. soil after the space shuttle program ended in 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The space suit pants of the NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada are seen on a pool desk awaiting his arrival at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. Boeing and rival Elon Musk's SpaceX are competing with each other to become the first private company to resume human space flight from U.S. soil after the space shuttle program ended in 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada goes through a space suit fitting session at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada goes through a space suit fitting session at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada is helped to get into his space suit at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada is helped to get into his space suit at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams is helped to get into her space suit at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams is helped to get into her space suit at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view of the NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility is shown near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A view of the NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility is shown near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams enters the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams high-fives fellow astronaut Josh Cassada before being fitted into the space suits at the start of training at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams high-fives fellow astronaut Josh Cassada before being fitted into the space suits at the start of training at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A control center looking out over the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A control center looking out over the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada goes through a space suit fitting session at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew Astronaut Josh Cassada goes through a space suit fitting session at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams is lowered into the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams is lowered into the water at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The gloves and helmet of NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita William's space suit are shown at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The gloves and helmet of NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita William's space suit are shown at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams smiles as she wears her space suit at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NASA Commercial Crew astronaut Sunita Williams smiles as she wears her space suit at NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) training facility near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, July 1. REUTERS/Mike Blake
