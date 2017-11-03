Edition:
Fri Nov 3, 2017

Astros World Series parade

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman holds up the trophy next to starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman holds up the trophy next to starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

A fan holds a flag during the World Series championship parade and rally at Houston City Hall. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A fan holds a flag during the World Series championship parade and rally at Houston City Hall. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

An overhead view as the Houston Astros celebrate during the World Series championship parade and rally in downtown Houston. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

An overhead view as the Houston Astros celebrate during the World Series championship parade and rally in downtown Houston. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

View of a Houston Chronicle cover during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

View of a Houston Chronicle cover during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Fans doing the wave before the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Fans doing the wave before the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Fans cheer from atop a building as the team passes by during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Fans cheer from atop a building as the team passes by during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa holds up the championship trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally at Houston City Hall. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa holds up the championship trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally at Houston City Hall. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane (center) is joined by shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder George Springer as they greet fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane (center) is joined by shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder George Springer as they greet fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell (right) greet fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell (right) greet fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez plays in confetti as he greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros left fielder Marwin Gonzalez plays in confetti as he greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

A police officer waves a flag during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

A police officer waves a flag during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Fans react as confetti falls during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Fans react as confetti falls during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman holds the trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman holds the trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston. Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa holds up the World Series trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally in downtown Houston. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa holds up the World Series trophy during the World Series championship parade and rally in downtown Houston. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

