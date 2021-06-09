Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk away from the shore as they disembark inflatable rafts after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families disembark inflatable rafts after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Honduras reacts as disembarking an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant woman is carried by another migrant as they walk away from the river bank after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive at the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families ride on an inflatable raft while crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A child reacts as asylum-seeking migrant families disembark an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk while being escorted by members of the U.S. National Guards after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrant families walk as they are escorted to the main road to turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrant child from Honduras is carried by his father as they disembark an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Best of the French Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.
Protesters occupy Enbridge pipeline construction site in Minnesota
Environmental protesters rally against Enbridge's Line 3 crude oil pipeline in Minnesota, which ships crude from Alberta, Canada, to U.S. Midwest refiners, saying they stand in solidarity with indigenous communities concerned about the risks the line poses to their rivers and lakes.
Turkey's coast mired in 'sea snot'
A plague of "sea snot" threatens Turkey's Sea of Marmara, as the thick slimy layer of the organic matter, known as marine mucilage, spreads through the sea south of Istanbul, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Peru presidential run-off still too close to call
Peru's presidential election vote count ticked closer to the end on Tuesday, but a slender margin between the two polarized candidates Pedro Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, contested ballots and accusations of fraud mean the winner may take a lot longer to confirm.
Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground
Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are crawling their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.