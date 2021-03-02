Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Mar 2, 2021 | 11:49am EST

Asylum seekers enter U.S. under revamped Biden policy

A woman checks the temperature of a child as migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman checks the temperature of a child as migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A woman checks the temperature of a child as migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
1 / 21
Migrants wait at a tent where they are being tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants wait at a tent where they are being tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021....more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants wait at a tent where they are being tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 21
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 21
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 21
Migrants walk after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants walk after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 21
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 21
Migrants carry their suitcase while walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants carry their suitcase while walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants carry their suitcase while walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
7 / 21
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 21
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 21
Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
10 / 21
Migrants from Central America walk at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America walk at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Migrants from Central America walk at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 21
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 21
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
13 / 21
A migrant waits in a tent where she is tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue her asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant waits in a tent where she is tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue her asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A migrant waits in a tent where she is tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue her asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
14 / 21
A migrant girl from Central America looks out a bus window as she is taken to a shelter after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue her asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant girl from Central America looks out a bus window as she is taken to a shelter after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue her asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A migrant girl from Central America looks out a bus window as she is taken to a shelter after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue her asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
15 / 21
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 21
Activists accompany migrants from Central America after they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Activists accompany migrants from Central America after they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Activists accompany migrants from Central America after they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
17 / 21
Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
18 / 21
A migrant child from Central America stands at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue the asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant child from Central America stands at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue the asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A migrant child from Central America stands at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue the asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
19 / 21
Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
20 / 21
Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity...

Next Slideshows

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.

8:54am EST
Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.

8:32am EST
Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to...

7:59am EST
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Mar 01 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

The photographer who 'shot the 70s'

The photographer who 'shot the 70s'

Photographer Mick Rock is known for taking some of the most recognizable pictures of rock legends and album covers of the 1970s.

Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Works attributed to the elusive British street artist.

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins

The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.

Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas

Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.

Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started

Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters as Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing after the bloodiest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.

Best of the Golden Globes

Best of the Golden Globes

Red carpet and ceremony highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Photos of the month: February

Photos of the month: February

Our top photos from February 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast