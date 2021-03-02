Asylum seekers enter U.S. under revamped Biden policy
A woman checks the temperature of a child as migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to...more
Migrants wait at a tent where they are being tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021....more
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants walk after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants carry their suitcase while walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America walk at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant waits in a tent where she is tested for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue her asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
A migrant girl from Central America looks out a bus window as she is taken to a shelter after crossing from Mexico into the U.S. to continue her asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Activists accompany migrants from Central America after they crossed from Mexico into the U.S. to continue their asylum request in the United States, in El Paso, Texas February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant child from Central America stands at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter before being transferred to continue the asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021....more
Migrants from Central America wait to take a test for the coronavirus at the Leona Vicario temporary migrant shelter, before being transferred to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021....more
Next Slideshows
Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins
The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.
Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas
Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.
Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers
Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to...
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
The photographer who 'shot the 70s'
Photographer Mick Rock is known for taking some of the most recognizable pictures of rock legends and album covers of the 1970s.
Best of Banksy
Works attributed to the elusive British street artist.
Iconic NYC steakhouse fills empty seats with celebrity mannequins
The iconic Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has partnered with Madame Tussauds to fill empty seats as New York restaurants reopen at 35% capacity.
Myanmar protesters set up barricades as riot police fire stun grenades and tear gas
Police fire gas and stun grenades at anti-coup protesters in Myaynigone, a neighborhood in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon.
Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers
Gunmen have freed all 279 girls kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria, as victims described how their abductors had beaten and threatened to shoot them.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started
Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of protesters as Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video conferencing after the bloodiest day of protests since the Feb. 1 military coup.
Best of the Golden Globes
Red carpet and ceremony highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards.
Photos of the month: February
Our top photos from February 2020.