Pictures | Mon May 10, 2021 | 11:45pm EDT

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela are assisted by law enforcement members after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela wait to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela wait to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela wait to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela wait to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela prepare to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela wait to be transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/James Breeden

