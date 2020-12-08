At home with one New York City family amid coronavirus
The Hassebroek family carries a Christmas tree home in New York City, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek decorates the Christmas tree while wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek wears an eye mask at home, December 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek takes a photograph of her daughter Lydia before her first day of in person school at I.S. 318 in Brooklyn, New York, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek checks the temperature of her daughter Lydia for an online New York City Department of Education student health questionnaire before the first day of in person school, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek accompanies her daughter Lydia and classmate Emmanuelle Michalski-Ratcliffe on the subway ride to their first day of in person school, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek has a temperature check before her first day of in person school, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek attends her first day at I.S. 318 remotely at her home in Brooklyn, New York, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek hides behind his dad to delay going into Ardor School in Brooklyn, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek attends her first day at Edward R. Murrow High School remotely, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek enjoys a few free minutes between remote classes on her first day at I.S. 318 for her first day of remote middle school, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs.
Lydia Hassebroek cools off in her backyard, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Hassebroeks enjoy ice cream outside, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek carries balloons for her birthday party in Brooklyn, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek blows out her birthday candles in the rain during her birthday celebration, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek climbs a tree, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek enters in a polling site as she prepares to vote, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek pours confetti over his daughter Lydia, celebrating her graduation ceremony at home, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek and classmates sign yearbooks at McCarren Park at a gathering after digital graduation, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Hassebroeks walk home after picking up supplies in preparation for Lydia Hassebroek's digital graduation, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek, senior conservator for the National Park Service, and colleagues discuss strategy for removing graffiti from Federal Hall after protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Manhattan, June 3, 2020....more
Naomi Hassebroek, senior conservator for the National Park Service, works to remove graffiti from Federal Hall after protests against the death of George Floyd, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek gives her husband Doug a haircut on their 16th wedding anniversary, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek scratches a hand made "lottery" card made by his daughter Lydia on his 16th wedding anniversary, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek and her father get groceries for dinner, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek plays in the backyard, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Hassebroek family enjoys an outing at Domino Park in Brooklyn, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek says hi to her friend Rose through her kitchen window, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek uses a magnifying glass to light a leaf on fire in her backyard, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek takes a nap with her brother Felix, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek and his mother Naomi spend time in a fort in their living room on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Hassebroek family have a video call for Mother's Day with grandparents and extended family, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek comforts her brother Felix, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek pulls weeds from the garden, May 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek wears a salad spinner bowl and makes a face, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek pretends to be a fireman, interrupting his mother Naomi as she works from home, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Hassebroek family makes noise at 7 p.m. to support essential workers, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek makes donut holes from a YouTube recipe, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek tries to walk away as his mother Naomi gives him a haircut at home after watching several YouTube tutorials on the process, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek waits for her IV treatment to finish for multiple sclerosis, which must be administered every six weeks, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Masks belonging to the Hassebroek family hang from the stairwell with a sign printed by Lydia Hassebroek reminding family members to wear them outside, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek works on an assigned art project dedicated to EMS and FDNY workers of New York April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek is comforted by his father after dropping food at lunch, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek picks up balloons for birthday celebrations for his son Felix, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek jumps on the couch with her brother, Felix, while celebrating his birthday, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek enjoys a beer with neighbor Alex Odom, while practicing social distancing, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix and his mother Naomi Hassebroek look at her sister's newborn baby through a glass door while dropping off a bag of supplies for Easter Sunday, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek sets a found Easter egg in his basket on Easter Sunday at home April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek rests on a Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek greets his neighbors from a distance while walking home from a park in Brooklyn, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
An NYPD car patrols McCarren Park to monitor the public's observance of social distance best practices as the Hassebroek family kicks a soccer ball in Brooklyn, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Felix Hassebroek is comforted by his mother Naomi Hassebroek as he reacts to the end of a livestream meet up with classmates, whom he has not seen in two weeks, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The Hassebroek family has dinner together April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi and Doug Hassebroek watch a show together after enjoying take out nachos, maintaining tradition they have had since before having children, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek picks up an item at the grocery store, separated from cashiers by sheets of plexiglass installed as a precautionary measure, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek waits in line to purchase bread while practicing social distancing, at the McCarren Park farmers market in Brooklyn, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek picks up pizza for his family for lunch, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek checks her cellphone before getting up on a rainy Saturday morning, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Jane Hassebroek builds a fort for her brother Felix, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek looks out at the view from her window, during her first week of home school after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order closing New York public schools statewide, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek, 10, who attends PS 34, conducts an experiment during remote school, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia and her sister Jane Hassebroek practice a dance they made up in their backyard March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi and her husband Doug Hassebroek enjoy a happy hour and cheers friends and family from their home using Zoom to connect digitally at the end of their first Friday working from home, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek holds her son Felix while working with her husband Doug Hassebroek at their home, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Doug Hassebroek walks home from the grocery store, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Naomi Hassebroek directs a food delivery upstairs while working from home, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
