At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. Trump's campaign sees an opening in the state with Latinos, who it believes will swing his way despite tough immigration policies criticized by Democrats, including a...more

Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. Trump's campaign sees an opening in the state with Latinos, who it believes will swing his way despite tough immigration policies criticized by Democrats, including a crackdown on migrants from Central America and a push to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Trump told the rally in Rio Rancho that his support was rising among Hispanics. "They don't want criminals coming across the border. They don't want people taking their jobs. They want to have that security and they want the wall," he said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Close