At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020
President Donald Trump is silhouetted as he hosts a Keep America Great rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, September 16, 2019. Trump vowed at the rally on Monday to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the...more
Members of the audience shout at an anti-Trump protester as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. "We're here because we really think we're going to turn this state and make it a Republican state," Trump told cheering supporters. "We will campaign...more
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. Trump's campaign sees an opening in the state with Latinos, who it believes will swing his way despite tough immigration policies criticized by Democrats, including a...more
President Donald Trump hosts a Keep America Great rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. New Mexico is rich in oil and natural gas, and Trump touted his support for the fossil fuel industry while assailing Democrats for their policies of promoting...more
Members of the audience react as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. The Trump campaign says it wants New Mexico's five electoral votes to augment the 306 electoral votes the president received in his first election, not create a separate path...more
Members of the audience watch from an outdoor overflow area at the Santa Ana Star Center. Democrats, who did well in New Mexico during the 2018 midterm elections, are skeptical. Last cycle, Democrats crushed Republicans in New Mexico because voters...more
A member of the audience listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience walk by a merchandise table. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience rest beside a fence. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience react as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience yell as anti-Trump protesters walk through the stands. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The presidential motorcade drives along Interstate 25 as people gather on an overpass displaying an anti-Trump sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
