At New Mexico rally, Trump vows to flip state in 2020

President Donald Trump is silhouetted as he hosts a Keep America Great rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, September 16, 2019. Trump vowed at the rally on Monday to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the November 2020 U.S. election. The last time New Mexico supported a Republican in a presidential race was 2004. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump there by 8 percentage points in the 2016 election. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump is silhouetted as he hosts a Keep America Great rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, September 16, 2019. Trump vowed at the rally on Monday to win the longtime Democratic stronghold state in the November 2020 U.S. election. The last time New Mexico supported a Republican in a presidential race was 2004. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump there by 8 percentage points in the 2016 election. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience shout at an anti-Trump protester as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. "We're here because we really think we're going to turn this state and make it a Republican state," Trump told cheering supporters. "We will campaign for every vote, and we will win the great state of New Mexico in 2020." REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience shout at an anti-Trump protester as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. "We're here because we really think we're going to turn this state and make it a Republican state," Trump told cheering supporters. "We will campaign for every vote, and we will win the great state of New Mexico in 2020." REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. Trump's campaign sees an opening in the state with Latinos, who it believes will swing his way despite tough immigration policies criticized by Democrats, including a crackdown on migrants from Central America and a push to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Trump told the rally in Rio Rancho that his support was rising among Hispanics. "They don't want criminals coming across the border. They don't want people taking their jobs. They want to have that security and they want the wall," he said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. Trump's campaign sees an opening in the state with Latinos, who it believes will swing his way despite tough immigration policies criticized by Democrats, including a crackdown on migrants from Central America and a push to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Trump told the rally in Rio Rancho that his support was rising among Hispanics. "They don't want criminals coming across the border. They don't want people taking their jobs. They want to have that security and they want the wall," he said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump hosts a Keep America Great rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. New Mexico is rich in oil and natural gas, and Trump touted his support for the fossil fuel industry while assailing Democrats for their policies of promoting renewable energy production. "Every major Democrat running for president - they want to abolish all production of oil and natural gas. In other words the Democrats want to completely annihilate New Mexico's economy," the Republican president said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump hosts a Keep America Great rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. New Mexico is rich in oil and natural gas, and Trump touted his support for the fossil fuel industry while assailing Democrats for their policies of promoting renewable energy production. "Every major Democrat running for president - they want to abolish all production of oil and natural gas. In other words the Democrats want to completely annihilate New Mexico's economy," the Republican president said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience react as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. The Trump campaign says it wants New Mexico's five electoral votes to augment the 306 electoral votes the president received in his first election, not create a separate path for victory. A candidate must get 270 electoral votes nationally to win. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience react as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. The Trump campaign says it wants New Mexico's five electoral votes to augment the 306 electoral votes the president received in his first election, not create a separate path for victory. A candidate must get 270 electoral votes nationally to win. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience watch from an outdoor overflow area at the Santa Ana Star Center. Democrats, who did well in New Mexico during the 2018 midterm elections, are skeptical. Last cycle, Democrats crushed Republicans in New Mexico because voters are fed up with President Trump s toxic healthcare agenda and broken promises," said David Bergstein, a communications director for the Democratic National Committee focused on battleground states. "We take nothing for granted, but this GOP strategy looks like they're concerned about a realistic pathway to 270 electoral votes," he added. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience watch from an outdoor overflow area at the Santa Ana Star Center. Democrats, who did well in New Mexico during the 2018 midterm elections, are skeptical. Last cycle, Democrats crushed Republicans in New Mexico because voters are fed up with President Trump s toxic healthcare agenda and broken promises," said David Bergstein, a communications director for the Democratic National Committee focused on battleground states. "We take nothing for granted, but this GOP strategy looks like they're concerned about a realistic pathway to 270 electoral votes," he added. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A member of the audience listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A member of the audience listens as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience walk by a merchandise table. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience walk by a merchandise table. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience look on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience rest beside a fence. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience rest beside a fence. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience react as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience react as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the audience yell as anti-Trump protesters walk through the stands. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the audience yell as anti-Trump protesters walk through the stands. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
The presidential motorcade drives along Interstate 25 as people gather on an overpass displaying an anti-Trump sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The presidential motorcade drives along Interstate 25 as people gather on an overpass displaying an anti-Trump sign in Albuquerque, New Mexico. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
