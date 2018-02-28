At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Viera Rybak, 12, shoots as instructor Steve Norris looks on. The young Florida gun enthusiasts suggest it may be premature to forecast a victory for the student-led movement in turning the tide on the gun debate in America. Polls show that previous schools shootings over the last two decades failed to make younger Americans significantly more in favor of gun control than their parents or grandparents. Attitudes toward gun control appear to have strong correlation with political affiliation and whether a person lived in a household with a firearm, not with age, said Juliana Horowitz, director of research at the Pew Research Center. "At least with the current 18 to 29 year olds, we don't see a difference in their views compared with older Americans," said Horowitz, while conceding that things could change with the next generation. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

