At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic
Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster...more
Dr. Greg Gulbransen eats breakfast in his house before a day of working at his pediatric office in Syosset, New York, April 13. Gulbransen said his practice has been physically rearranged to keep sick patients away from those who are well. Other...more
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. Gulbransen said he was worried about his pediatric patients picking up on their parents' anxieties, as well as the...more
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a follow-up visit on a baby whose family had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early March while at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. The disease looks different in children...more
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. With New York's healthcare system at full throttle treating coronavirus patients, Gulbransen wants to take no risks. His...more
Dr. Greg Gulbransen hands a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after taking a nasal swab from a toddler in an isolated room at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a routine checkup with a baby at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen speaks with the parents of a 2-day-old newborn at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a medical checkup on a 72-year-old man with Leukemia who is presumed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a nasal swab on a toddler whose parents have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear for a home call follow up with a college-aged patient who had earlier been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen reacts after a telemedicine call at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen speaks with a medical assistant at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear to see a patient that has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses cleaning products while wearing personal protective gear after seeing a patient that has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an isolated room at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13....more
Dr. Greg Gulbransen calls patients to inform them of their tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he starts his day in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen looks at a 2-day-old newborn in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a checkup on a baby as her mother watches at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen speaks to the parents of a young baby at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen eats a sandwich while driving to a house call and talking to a Bank of America Small Business Loan representative in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear for a home call with a patient who had earlier been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear for a home call with a patient who had earlier been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Greg Gulbransen removes equipment from his car after a house call at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus
The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline....
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help...
MORE IN PICTURES
What happened next? An update on the world before the coronavirus
The year started with protests, bushfires and a missile strike. The outbreak of an unknown virus in China was notable, but by no means the biggest headline. Fifteen weeks later there seems to be only one story in the world. Despite the virus, those earlier stories have rumbled on. Here is a quick catch-up on the biggest headlines from the weeks before everything changed.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden wants a woman to be his running mate. Here are some names under consideration
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman to join his ticket, said he would appoint a committee this month to help him vet possible running mates.
Social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread
People minimize contact and keep a safe distance from others to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.