At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13, 2020. Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started. "We're in the heart of the storm," said Gulbransen. His practice remains open and now also welcomes some non-pediatric patients who have had trouble being seen by a doctor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

