Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2020 | 5:46pm EDT

At work with a New York pediatrician during coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses a girl's shoe as a phone to cheer her up as he checks her broken ankle while maintaining visits with both his regular patients and those confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13, 2020. Gulbransen has had to rethink how he runs his pediatric practice on Long Island since the coronavirus crisis started. "We're in the heart of the storm," said Gulbransen. His practice remains open and now also welcomes some non-pediatric patients who have had trouble being seen by a doctor. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen eats breakfast in his house before a day of working at his pediatric office in Syosset, New York, April 13. Gulbransen said his practice has been physically rearranged to keep sick patients away from those who are well. Other recent adjustments include doing telemedicine, although he is unsure how insurance reimbursements will work with such consultations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. Gulbransen said he was worried about his pediatric patients picking up on their parents' anxieties, as well as the health and financial welfare of his staff. "The anxiety level is palpable," said Gulbransen. "But it's a privilege," he said, adding, "you're here for your patients. You gotta push and do whatever it takes." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a follow-up visit on a baby whose family had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early March while at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. The disease looks different in children than it tends to with adults, said Gulbransen. "We had a 6-week-old with COVID, and really (the infant had) no other symptom than a runny nose," said Gulbransen. He has also treated "quite a few toddlers and plenty of schoolage children," who were all doing well. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. With New York's healthcare system at full throttle treating coronavirus patients, Gulbransen wants to take no risks. His motto is: "Whatever you do, don't send someone from this office to the ER." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen hands a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after taking a nasal swab from a toddler in an isolated room at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a routine checkup with a baby at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen speaks with the parents of a 2-day-old newborn at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a medical checkup on a 72-year-old man with Leukemia who is presumed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a nasal swab on a toddler whose parents have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear for a home call follow up with a college-aged patient who had earlier been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen reacts after a telemedicine call at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen speaks with a medical assistant at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear to see a patient that has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen uses cleaning products while wearing personal protective gear after seeing a patient that has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an isolated room at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen calls patients to inform them of their tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he starts his day in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen looks at a 2-day-old newborn in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen performs a checkup on a baby as her mother watches at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen speaks to the parents of a young baby at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen takes part in a telemedicine call with a patient at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen eats a sandwich while driving to a house call and talking to a Bank of America Small Business Loan representative in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear for a home call with a patient who had earlier been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen dons personal protective gear for a home call with a patient who had earlier been confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Dr. Greg Gulbransen removes equipment from his car after a house call at his pediatric practice in Oyster Bay, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
