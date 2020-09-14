Athletes join fight for racial justice
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court wearing a mask with the name of Tamir Rice prior to her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (not pictured) in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King...more
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (97) kneels for the national anthem before the game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, September 10, 2020. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a shirt in reference to Breonna Taylor on the podium as he celebrates after winning the Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero, Italy, September 13, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
A Black Lives Matter shirt is left at home plate after all players on the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets walked out in protest and did not play at Citi Field in New York City, August 27, 2020. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Red Stars Julie Ertz (8) consoles teammate Casey Short (6) as they take a knee together during the national anthem prior to their game at Zions Bank Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 27, 2020. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR drivers push the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace to the front of the grid on pit road before the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama, June 22, 2020. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) takes a knee during the national anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, September 13, 2020. Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton raises a fist and wears a protective face mask as he celebrates after winning the Formula One Steiermark Grand Prix in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool
The family of George Floyd is honored by the Minnesota Vikings prior to playing against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, September 13, 2020. Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK
West Indies' Roston Chase wears a black glove as he kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the start of play in the Second Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, July 16, 2020. Jon Super/Pool via...more
A banner reading "Black Lives Matter" hangs outside Fenway Park before the shortened season opening MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A detailed view of the shoes of New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, September 13, 2020. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester United's Paul Pogba sports a haircut in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match against AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, July 4, 2020. Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS
Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Watford, Britain, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal with Raheem Sterling against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, June 17, 2020. Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) and offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) kneel with their team during a video story before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, September 13, 2020. Raj Mehta-USA...more
Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm (70) warms up while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, September 11, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a helmet in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign during qualifying at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Pool
England's Jason Roy as players kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the Third One Day International against Ireland at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain, August 4, 2020. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
A Black Lives Matter message is seen on the front of a player's shirt during the Carioca Championship match between Botafogo and Cabofriense at Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of the Toronto Raptors kneel during the playing of the national anthems before game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, September 7, 2020. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens leads a protest in support of Colin Kaepernick and against police brutality and racial inequality in Inglewood, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with a 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt against SC Paderborn at Benteler Arena, Paderborn, Germany, May 31, 2020. Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS
Frances Tiafo of the United States with a Black Lives Matter hoodie before his match against Danil Medvedev of Russia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, September 7, 2020....more
Detroit Lions players and Lions head coach Matt Patricia (L) listen to a speaker before taking part in a peace march across the MacArthur Bridge to rally against the death of George Floyd, in Detroit, Michigan, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) and forward Anthony Davis (3) talk during before game two of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, September 6, 2020. Kim Klement-USA TODAY...more
Los Angeles Rams players kneel on the sidelines during the national anthem before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi in Inglewood, California, September 13, 2020. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Naomi Osaka of Japan hits balls into the stands, while wearing a mask with the name of Trayvon Martin, after her win against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows New York, September 6, 2020. Robert...more
A Black Lives Matter sign is displayed at Baltimore Ravens against Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter in Baltimore, Maryland, September 13, 2020. Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Warrington Wolves Samuel Kibula kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match against Wakefield Trinity in Warrington, Britain, August 30, 2020. Action Images/Lee Smith
Drivers stand and kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign on the grid before the Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, August 9, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Bryn Lennon
Manchester City's Steph Houghton kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Justin Tallis
San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers before the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, California, September 13, 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL umpire Bryan Neale (92) looks on while wearing a mask and an NFL hat with End Racism patch prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, September 13, 2020. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) dons an "End Racism" shirt as he dances along the sidelines prior to playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, September 13, 2020. Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY...more
Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Karon Prunty (9) wears a Black Lives Matter shirt during warmups before a game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Lawrence, Kansas, September 12, 2020. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
West Ham United's Michail Antonio kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match against Newcastle United in London, Britain, September 12, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
General view of a Black Lives Matter print on the sleeve of a Preston North End shirt during the match between Preston North End and Swansea City in Deepdale, Preston, Britain, September 12, 2020. Action Images/Carl Recine
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia (not pictured) with tarps covering the lower seats reading, "New York Tough," and "Black Lives Matter," in the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New...more
Worcester's players and staff take a knee before kick off in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign during the match against Harlequins at Sixways Stadium, Worcester, Britain, August 26, 2020. Action Images/Paul Childs
Olympique Lyonnais' Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match against VfL Wolfsburg in San Sebastian, Spain, August 30, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill
Players kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the match Gloucester Rugby and Leicester Tigers in Gloucester, Britain, August 30, 2020. Action Images/Andrew Couldridge
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with a message in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign on his boots during the match against Everton in Liverpool, Britain, June 21, 2020. Shaun Botterill/Pool via REUTERS
General view of a flag referring to the Black Lives Matter movement during the DFB Cup semi final between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool
