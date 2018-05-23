Edition:
Athletes protest racial injustice

Houston Texans linebacker Lamarr Houston and cornerback Kevin Johnson kneel during the anthem, October 29, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul, linebacker Ryan Anderson and linebacker Chris Carter kneel with teammates, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson sits during the national anthem, October 8, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung raises his fist during the anthem, October 29, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sits during the national anthem as Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls and center Justin Britt stand next to him prior to kickoff, September 17, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
New Orleans Saints players, including running back Mark Ingram, kneel before the anthem, October 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with players prior to the anthem, September 25, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel during the anthem before the match against the Baltimore Ravens in London, September 24, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, tight end Richard Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams link arms during the anthem, September 28, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters protests next to running back Charcandrick West and defensive tackle Roy Miller during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Oakland Raiders players sit on the bench during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan links arms with players during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett holds his fist in the air during the anthem, September 10, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Indianapolis Colts players kneel during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the anthem, August 19, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, August 19, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins is joined by defensive end Chris Long and free safety Rodney McLeod during the anthem, August 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 24, 2017
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Eric Reid kneels during the anthem, August 27, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
Members of the New England Patriots take a knee, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
The Cleveland Browns stand and kneel before the game, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Buffalo Bills players kneel in protest during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson and wide receiver Mike Evans kneel for the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Some of the Miami Dolphins take a knee during the anthem, September 24, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan, linebacker Wesley Woodyard and defensive end Jurrell Casey raise their fists during the anthem, August 27, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2017
