Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has...more
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden, Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber works out at home with husband and coach Mike Barber, as the two continue preparations for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in Canberra, Australia, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Brazilian national volleyball team player Isac Viana Santos plays with his golden retriever as he exercises at his home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Groupama-FDJ's Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland races during the Digital Swiss 5 virtual cycling pro race that replaces the Tour de Suisse, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus, at his home in Naters, Switzerland April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis...more
Louis Deletraz, reserve driver for Haas Formula One team and F2 racer, trains on the simulator at his parent's home in Veyrier near Geneva, Switzerland, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Bahraini triathlete Sameera Al Bitar, wearing gloves and a mask, takes her bicycle out of her car as she prepares for a training session, in Manama, Bahrain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat trains on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, uses the sofa as a part of her training at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
British athlete Mo Farah trains at home in Surrey, Britain in this photo taken in February 2020. Jeff Moore/gomofarah via REUTERS
Clara Neumann, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains in her parent's garden in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Danish Taekwondo fighter Rasmus Holm participates in the Danish Championships in poomsae, which is the technical variant of taekwondo, on a video he records using his smartphone in his living room at home in Aarhus, Denmark April 1, 2020. Henning...more
Paddler Tyler Westfall (L) begins a timed heat, as Jordan Sherman (C) and Joshua Joseph rest between timed practice runs along the Potomac River, following the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Bethesda,...more
Polish discus thrower and two-time Olympic silver medalist Piotr Malachowski trains in a parking lot in Warsaw, Poland, March 20, 2020. Malachowski had to loan the gear from a gym due to the closure of sports facilities. REUTERS/Aleksandra...more
Iman Avdic, national multiple swimming record holder, maintains her form by practicing in a small plastic pool inside an improvised greenhouse in her grandfather's orchard in Doboj, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden in Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber gets a sports massage from husband and coach Mike Barber inside their home, as Barber is not seeing her usual massage therapist, in Canberra, Australia, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house with her coach and husband, Imed Zayani, in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat receives instructions from her coach during a training session on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, trains with a wooden ladder at home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Julia Vietor, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains at home using a video tutorial, in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Paddler Kaelin Friedenson walks across a median before participating in timed practice runs in the Potomac River in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
