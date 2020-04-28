Edition:
Mon Apr 27, 2020

Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been brought under control. Henry, a 4x100 meters relay bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, urged athletes not to risk their health, saying she wouldn't "die for the sport." "We are more than just athletes and performers that want to entertain people in a crowd. We're humans that have families and lives to think of," Henry told Reuters. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs

Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has...more

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Team GB athlete Desiree Henry trains at a golf course in Edmonton, London, Britain, April 26, 2020. The British sprinter will prioritize her health and family's well-being over competing at the Tokyo Olympics next year if the COVID-19 pandemic has not been brought under control. Henry, a 4x100 meters relay bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, urged athletes not to risk their health, saying she wouldn't "die for the sport." "We are more than just athletes and performers that want to entertain people in a crowd. We're humans that have families and lives to think of," Henry told Reuters. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Triathlete Lloyd Bebbington trains in a pool in his garden at home in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Monday, April 27, 2020
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB trains fencing at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden, Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden, Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden, Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber works out at home with husband and coach Mike Barber, as the two continue preparations for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in Canberra, Australia, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber works out at home with husband and coach Mike Barber, as the two continue preparations for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in Canberra, Australia, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Friday, April 24, 2020
Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber works out at home with husband and coach Mike Barber, as the two continue preparations for the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in Canberra, Australia, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Brazilian national volleyball team player Isac Viana Santos plays with his golden retriever as he exercises at his home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Brazilian national volleyball team player Isac Viana Santos plays with his golden retriever as he exercises at his home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Brazilian national volleyball team player Isac Viana Santos plays with his golden retriever as he exercises at his home in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Groupama-FDJ's Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland races during the Digital Swiss 5 virtual cycling pro race that replaces the Tour de Suisse, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus, at his home in Naters, Switzerland April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Groupama-FDJ's Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland races during the Digital Swiss 5 virtual cycling pro race that replaces the Tour de Suisse, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus, at his home in Naters, Switzerland April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Groupama-FDJ's Kilian Frankiny of Switzerland races during the Digital Swiss 5 virtual cycling pro race that replaces the Tour de Suisse, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus, at his home in Naters, Switzerland April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Louis Deletraz, reserve driver for Haas Formula One team and F2 racer, trains on the simulator at his parent's home in Veyrier near Geneva, Switzerland, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Louis Deletraz, reserve driver for Haas Formula One team and F2 racer, trains on the simulator at his parent's home in Veyrier near Geneva, Switzerland, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, April 20, 2020
Louis Deletraz, reserve driver for Haas Formula One team and F2 racer, trains on the simulator at his parent's home in Veyrier near Geneva, Switzerland, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Bahraini triathlete Sameera Al Bitar, wearing gloves and a mask, takes her bicycle out of her car as she prepares for a training session, in Manama, Bahrain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Bahraini triathlete Sameera Al Bitar, wearing gloves and a mask, takes her bicycle out of her car as she prepares for a training session, in Manama, Bahrain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, April 20, 2020
Bahraini triathlete Sameera Al Bitar, wearing gloves and a mask, takes her bicycle out of her car as she prepares for a training session, in Manama, Bahrain, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat trains on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat trains on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Friday, April 17, 2020
Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat trains on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, uses the sofa as a part of her training at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, uses the sofa as a part of her training at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, April 09, 2020
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, uses the sofa as a part of her training at her home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
British athlete Mo Farah trains at home in Surrey, Britain in this photo taken in February 2020. Jeff Moore/gomofarah via REUTERS

British athlete Mo Farah trains at home in Surrey, Britain in this photo taken in February 2020. Jeff Moore/gomofarah via REUTERS

Friday, April 03, 2020
British athlete Mo Farah trains at home in Surrey, Britain in this photo taken in February 2020. Jeff Moore/gomofarah via REUTERS
Clara Neumann, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains in her parent's garden in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Clara Neumann, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains in her parent's garden in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Thursday, April 02, 2020
Clara Neumann, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains in her parent's garden in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Danish Taekwondo fighter Rasmus Holm participates in the Danish Championships in poomsae, which is the technical variant of taekwondo, on a video he records using his smartphone in his living room at home in Aarhus, Denmark April 1, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Danish Taekwondo fighter Rasmus Holm participates in the Danish Championships in poomsae, which is the technical variant of taekwondo, on a video he records using his smartphone in his living room at home in Aarhus, Denmark April 1, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Danish Taekwondo fighter Rasmus Holm participates in the Danish Championships in poomsae, which is the technical variant of taekwondo, on a video he records using his smartphone in his living room at home in Aarhus, Denmark April 1, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Paddler Tyler Westfall (L) begins a timed heat, as Jordan Sherman (C) and Joshua Joseph rest between timed practice runs along the Potomac River, following the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Paddler Tyler Westfall (L) begins a timed heat, as Jordan Sherman (C) and Joshua Joseph rest between timed practice runs along the Potomac River, following the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Paddler Tyler Westfall (L) begins a timed heat, as Jordan Sherman (C) and Joshua Joseph rest between timed practice runs along the Potomac River, following the announcement of the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Polish discus thrower and two-time Olympic silver medalist Piotr Malachowski trains in a parking lot in Warsaw, Poland, March 20, 2020. Malachowski had to loan the gear from a gym due to the closure of sports facilities. &nbsp;REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Polish discus thrower and two-time Olympic silver medalist Piotr Malachowski trains in a parking lot in Warsaw, Poland, March 20, 2020. Malachowski had to loan the gear from a gym due to the closure of sports facilities. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Friday, March 20, 2020
Polish discus thrower and two-time Olympic silver medalist Piotr Malachowski trains in a parking lot in Warsaw, Poland, March 20, 2020. Malachowski had to loan the gear from a gym due to the closure of sports facilities.  REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Iman Avdic, national multiple swimming record holder, maintains her form by practicing in a small plastic pool inside an improvised greenhouse in her grandfather's orchard in Doboj, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Iman Avdic, national multiple swimming record holder, maintains her form by practicing in a small plastic pool inside an improvised greenhouse in her grandfather's orchard in Doboj, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, April 24, 2020
Iman Avdic, national multiple swimming record holder, maintains her form by practicing in a small plastic pool inside an improvised greenhouse in her grandfather's orchard in Doboj, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Monday, April 27, 2020
Jo Muir, a modern pentathlon athlete of Team GB, trains at her parents' farm in Haugh of Urr, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden in Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden in Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Boxer Tommy Ward works out in his brother's garden in Rainton, Britain, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber gets a sports massage from husband and coach Mike Barber inside their home, as Barber is not seeing her usual massage therapist, in Canberra, Australia, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber gets a sports massage from husband and coach Mike Barber inside their home, as Barber is not seeing her usual massage therapist, in Canberra, Australia, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Friday, April 24, 2020
Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber gets a sports massage from husband and coach Mike Barber inside their home, as Barber is not seeing her usual massage therapist, in Canberra, Australia, April 22, 2020.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house with her coach and husband, Imed Zayani, in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house with her coach and husband, Imed Zayani, in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Mariem Homrani, a 29-year-old boxer who qualified for the now postponed Tokyo Olympics, trains outside her house with her coach and husband, Imed Zayani, in Tunis, Tunisia April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat receives instructions from her coach during a training session on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat receives instructions from her coach during a training session on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Friday, April 17, 2020
Elite Cuban triathlete Leslie Amat receives instructions from her coach during a training session on the roof of her home in Havana, Cuba, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, trains with a wooden ladder at home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, trains with a wooden ladder at home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Thursday, April 09, 2020
Hadeel Alami, a Jordanian judo practitioner, trains with a wooden ladder at home in Amman, Jordan, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Julia Vietor, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains at home using a video tutorial, in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Julia Vietor, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains at home using a video tutorial, in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Thursday, April 02, 2020
Julia Vietor, gymnast of the sports club Dresdner SC, trains at home using a video tutorial, in Dresden, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Paddler Kaelin Friedenson walks across a median before participating in timed practice runs in the Potomac River in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Paddler Kaelin Friedenson walks across a median before participating in timed practice runs in the Potomac River in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Paddler Kaelin Friedenson walks across a median before participating in timed practice runs in the Potomac River in Bethesda, Maryland, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
