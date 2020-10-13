Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Mexican Sergio Perez became the first Formula One driver to contract the coronavirus, it was announced July 30. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother, who had been in hospital following an...more

Mexican Sergio Perez became the first Formula One driver to contract the coronavirus, it was announced July 30. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother, who had been in hospital following an accident, but said he had taken every precaution. "I was well aware what was going on," he told reporters in a video conference. "I haven't done anything different to the rest of the paddock... I'm not willing to take any blame for that because anyone can get it, I was just the unlucky one," he added. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

