Athletes who have tested positive for COVID
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on October 13. The 35-year-old Juventus striker is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said. ...more
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive in early October and remains asymptomatic, according to his father. The NFL postponed their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos after a third positive test within the Patriots'...more
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson reported testing positive in July, the first NASCAR driver to do so. He sat out one race, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before returning after a negative test. It was the first missed race of...more
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced he tested positive in March in a video message to fans. "Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health," he tweeted on March 29. "Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing...more
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament...more
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman contracted the coronavirus in July and says he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees during his bout with the disease. "I said a little prayer that night," Freeman told reporters in a conference call....more
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive in June while in Serbia. He quarantined for 14 days before rejoining his team and reported no symptoms. "It wasn't difficult at all. I was home," Jokic told reporters in a video call. "I was with my...more
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller contracted coronavirus in April and discussed the most frightening part in an interview with the Washington Post. ""Not being able to breathe," said Miller. "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack -- like...more
AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24. Milan said the 38-year-old was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed. "I tested negative for Covid yesterday and...more
NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying....more
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for coronavirus in June and experienced mild symptoms. "I'd probably say I didn't work out for a month," Elliott said in an interview with USA Today. "Because there's some complications...more
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share...more
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tested positive in July, prior to his team's departure to the NBA bubble in Orlando. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for...more
New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman tested positive in July, two weeks before MLB opening day. Chapman reported experiencing mild symptoms. "I felt good throughout the whole time that I was quarantining at home and I had to get creative,"...more
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson tested positive in June, and experienced flu-like symptoms, chills and congestion during his bout with the disease. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Jackson wrote on...more
The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was...more
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12. REUTERS/David Klein
Tennis player Frances Tiafoe contracted the coronavirus in July. The 22-year-old returned a positive test for the virus and was forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta. "I'm cool. Obviously some of the other...more
Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori revealed on August 22 he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first...more
Mexican Sergio Perez became the first Formula One driver to contract the coronavirus, it was announced July 30. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother, who had been in hospital following an...more
NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter...more
