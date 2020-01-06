Edition:
Attack on student protesters at Indian university

A damaged car is seen parked after the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the university campus in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. New Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked student protesters with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of India's ruling Hindu nationalists. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A woman stands behind the damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. Sunday's attack at a university long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics comes as students nationwide lead a campaign against a citizenship law introduced last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is seen as discriminating against Muslims. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Police in riot gear stand guard outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020. Students and some faculty of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have blamed the incident that injured at least 30 people on a students' union tied to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party that has increasingly picked on the institution. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cleans broken glasses from his hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. Students put out pictures of mobs entering university residential halls, their faces covered with cloth, carrying sticks and even sledgehammers. Some shouted slogans, threatening death for traitors. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January 6, 2020. Students said police had failed to act, leaving them at the mercy of the mob. Delhi police said they had launched an investigation. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are seen at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob on Sunday, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party wearing masks carry torches during a protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard as supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A woman looks at damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the university campus in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Police in riot gear stand guard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the attacks on students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Chandigarh, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Demonstrators create posters during a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) looks at a damaged hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Kolkata, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the university campus in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, attend a protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party wearing masks carry torches during a protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
A demonstrator displays a placard and lights up his mobile phone as he attends a protest against the attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Ahmedabad, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
