Attack on student protesters at Indian university

A woman stands behind the damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. Sunday's attack at a university long seen as a bastion of left-wing politics comes as students nationwide lead a campaign against a citizenship law introduced last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is seen as discriminating against Muslims. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

