Attack on student protesters at Indian university
A damaged car is seen parked after the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the university campus in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. New Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and...more
A woman stands behind the damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. Sunday's attack at a university long seen as a bastion of left-wing...more
Police in riot gear stand guard outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020. Students and some faculty of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have blamed the incident that injured at...more
A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cleans broken glasses from his hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. Students put out pictures of mobs entering university residential halls, their faces...more
Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January 6, 2020. Students said police had failed to act, leaving them at the...more
Damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are seen at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob on Sunday, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party wearing masks carry torches during a protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree...more
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard as supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020....more
A woman looks at damaged belongings of students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at a hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the university campus in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police in riot gear stand guard inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after clashes between students in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the attacks on students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Chandigarh, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Demonstrators create posters during a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) looks at a damaged hostel room after it was attacked by a mob, in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Kolkata, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators attend a protest against the attacks on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on the university campus in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, attend a protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020....more
Supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party wearing masks carry torches during a protest against the attacks on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree...more
Demonstrators attend a protest against attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), outside the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A demonstrator displays a placard and lights up his mobile phone as he attends a protest against the attacks on the students of New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Ahmedabad, India, January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
