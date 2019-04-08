Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley presents Jennifer Kupcho with the trophy. Following the first women's competitive round played at Augusta National, it was a double celebration for Kupcho as she hoisted the silver and gold Tiffany-designed cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member. "You are now part of history of Augusta National along with all the great Masters champions who have been right here in this Butler Cabin," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said as he presented Kupcho with her trophy in the same location where the Masters champion is presented with the winner's green jacket. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

