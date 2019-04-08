Edition:
Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Jennifer Kupcho celebrates with the trophy after winning the inaugural National Women's Amateur championship at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 6, 2019. Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion by firing a final-round five-under 67 for a four-shot win over Maria Fassi. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley presents Jennifer Kupcho with the trophy. Following the first women's competitive round played at Augusta National, it was a double celebration for Kupcho as she hoisted the silver and gold Tiffany-designed cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member. "You are now part of history of Augusta National along with all the great Masters champions who have been right here in this Butler Cabin," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said as he presented Kupcho with her trophy in the same location where the Masters champion is presented with the winner's green jacket. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho hugs Maria Fassi of Mexico after winning the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur championship. With Augusta National set to host the Masters next week, Fassi and Kupcho proved that women can also produce nerve-jangling drama with a back-nine battle worthy of any major. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice sits with club members as they attend the trip presentation for the championship. Opened for play in 1933, Augusta National became the private sanctuary for some of the world's most powerful men and it was almost 80 years before the club welcomed its first women members in 2012, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and financier Darla Moore. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho celebrates a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win. The Masters is often decided on the back nine on a Sunday and that was the case for the women who played their final round on Saturday, as Kupcho played the final six holes in five under. Showing why she is the world's top-ranked amateur, the 21-year-old carded birdies at 15, 16 and 18 along with a brilliant eagle on the par five 13th that wiped out Fassi's two stroke lead. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Maria Fassi of Mexico celebrates a birdie on the 14th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Kaleigh Telfer of South Africa hits a fairway shot on the second hole during the final round. The first competitive round played by women at Augusta National attracted a large crowd but it was not the typical gallery seen at the Masters. The crowd more resembled one you might find at a U.S. women's soccer game with plenty of teenage girls and mothers and fathers with children in tow. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A patron looks over the scoreboard during the final round. While the sight of women battling for a trophy was new for Augusta National, so were the sounds as the galleries offered encouragement with shouts of "Atta girl" and "Way to go girls." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho is applauded by Maria Fassi after winning. Following a Masters tradition, the round began with ceremonial tee shots. LPGA greats Nancy Lopez, Pak Se-ri, Lorena Ochoa and Annika Sorenstam did the honors. After American Anna Redding struck the first competitive shot, the focus shifted to Kupcho and Fassi, the two close friends and college rivals sharing an emotional hug before teeing off. The two embraced again on the 18th green, promising more battles in the future. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
A flag on the 16th hole is shown during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Maria Fassi hits off the 13th tee during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho walks onto the 13th green during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Kaitlyn Papp hits from the crowd on the 9th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Seo-yun Kwon of South Korea hits on the second fairway during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho walks over Nelson Bridge to the 13th fairway during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Jennifer Kupcho marks her score card as she walks off the 17th green while on her way to winning the championship. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Emma Spitz of Austria hits off the first tee during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Maria Fassi and Jennifer Kupcho walk over the Hogan Bridge as they play the 12th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
