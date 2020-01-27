Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp, 75 years later

Jona Laks shows a photo of her and her older sister Chana during an interview in her house in Tel Aviv, Israel. With her sisters and thousands of other Jews from the Lodz ghetto, she was transported by train. They were forced into cattle carts, no...more

Jona Laks shows a photo of her and her older sister Chana during an interview in her house in Tel Aviv, Israel. With her sisters and thousands of other Jews from the Lodz ghetto, she was transported by train. They were forced into cattle carts, no windows and scarcely any room to move. She thinks the journey lasted about three days. When they arrived they underwent 'selection': as they lined up on the platform, an SS doctor would choose who was fit for camp labor and who was to be killed in the gas chambers. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close