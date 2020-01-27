Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp, 75 years later
Jona Laks could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 years later, aged 90, she has returned to what was the most notorious Nazi death camp of World War Two's Jewish Holocaust. REUTERS/Nir...more
"I can see it now," Laks says, gazing upon the crematorium where the corpses of Jews from across Europe who were murdered in gas chambers were later burned in furnaces. "I saw sparks from the chimney and I could feel the burning flesh. As we got...more
Laks was about 14 when she was transported to Auschwitz in 1944 with her twin sister Miriam and older sister Chana from the Jewish ghetto of Lodz in Nazi-occupied Poland. She returned this week as a guest of honor at the international ceremony on...more
Jona Laks and her granddaughter, Lee Aldar hug in front of the block number 10 which served as Mengele's laboratory. Laks made the trip from her home in Israel with her 28-year-old granddaughter. "It's still so clear. I can't imagine it was 75 years...more
At every step of the journey, her emotions built up. "We must be getting closer," she said looking out of the car window at a grey sky above bare trees lining the road from Krakow to Oswiecim. "I'm nervous. I'm trying to adjust myself," she told her...more
But for Laks, telling her story is important. "We, the last survivors that still remain, if we will not speak out and not tell, it will be forgotten as if nothing happened." As the vehicle neared the camp, Laks recalled her first moments there. "It...more
Under Auschwitz's metal gate with its "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work sets you free") slogan, Laks stopped before she entered, marking the moment as she spoke, arm-in-arm with her granddaughter: "Through this narrow gate, so many people walked and never...more
Jona Laks shows a photo of her and her older sister Chana during an interview in her house in Tel Aviv, Israel. With her sisters and thousands of other Jews from the Lodz ghetto, she was transported by train. They were forced into cattle carts, no...more
It was Joseph Mengele, Auschwitz's "Angel of Death," carrying out selection that day. "Eventually Mengele came over with his dogs and his stick in his hand, 'left, right, left, right', I don't think he was even looking at the people. He looked...more
Mengele, an SS doctor, would also pick prisoners whom he subjected to pseudo-medical experiments. He had a particular interest in twins. On the platform, he picked her sisters for labor and sent Laks to die. REUTERS/Nir Elias
But when Chana begged Mengele not to separate her twin sisters he seized the opportunity for new guinea pigs and sent an SS officer to retrieve Laks from the crematorium. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jona Laks stands at her living room in her house in Tel Aviv, Israel. "I was lucky," said Laks. "Or maybe unlucky," she added after a moment. "I sometimes wonder whether animals could survive the inhumane cruelty we were subjected to," she told Aldar...more
Outside Block 10 was an execution courtyard where prisoners were sometimes put up against the brick "wall of death" and shot. "From inside, we would hear the screams of those being murdered," said Laks. But standing with her granddaughter outside the...more
Jona Laks chats with her granddaughter Lee Aldar as they wait to board a plane from Tel Aviv, Israel to Poland to visit Auschwitz death camp. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jona Laks and her granddaughter Lee Aldar board a plane from Israel to Poland. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Holocaust survivor whose arm bears a tattoo is pictured during his flight from Israel to Poland. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jona Laks sits in the plane during a flight from Israel to visit Auschwitz death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Nir Elias
