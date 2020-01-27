Edition:
Auschwitz survivors mark 75th anniversary of camp's liberation

A survivor reacts as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2020. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in the camp's gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, museum director Piotr Cywinski and survivors arrive at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. Set up by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland in 1940, at first to house Polish political prisoners, it became the largest of the extermination centers where Adolf Hitler's plan to kill all Jews - the "Final Solution" - was put into practice. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A survivor reacts at Auschwitz as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony, January 27, 2020. World leaders join aging Holocaust survivors to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, amid concerns over a global resurgence of anti-Semitism. Studies show that anti-Semitic sentiment persists, especially in Europe, despite the scale of the Nazi atrocities, the powerful testimony of survivors and the number of films, books and exhibitions chronicling the Holocaust. Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Survivors and other guests arrive to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. A 2019 survey by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League showed that about one in four Europeans harbor "pernicious and pervasive" attitudes towards Jews, compared with 19% of North Americans. In Germany, 42% agreed that "Jews still talk too much about what happened to them in the Holocaust," it said. Two people were killed in a shooting near a synagogue in eastern Germany in October, in what officials called an anti-Semitic attack. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A survivor reacts at Auschwitz, during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation, January 27, 2020. In addition to Jews, more than 70,000 Poles were deported to Auschwitz, as well as 21,000 Roma, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war, and several thousand other people. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Auschwitz is pictured during the anniversary ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Shoes of prisoners are seen in the Auschwitz complex, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Survivors carry a wreath at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. The courtyard was where prisoners were sometimes put up against the brick "wall of death" and shot. "From inside, we would hear the screams of those being murdered," said survivor Jona Laks. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A survivor attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Auschwitz is pictured during the ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Wreaths and flowers are seen after a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A survivor attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Jona Laks, survivor of Josef Mengele's twins experiments, and her granddaughter Lee Aldar stand next to the gate with the slogan "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work sets you free"), January 26, 2020. Mengele, an SS doctor, would also pick prisoners whom he subjected to pseudo-medical experiments. He had a particular interest in twins. On the platform, he picked her sisters for labor and sent Laks to die. But when her sister Chana begged Mengele not to separate her twin sisters he seized the opportunity for new guinea pigs and sent an SS officer to retrieve Laks from the crematorium. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Jona Laks and her granddaughter Lee Aldar walk as they visit Auschwitz, January 26, 2020. "I was lucky," said Laks. "Or maybe unlucky," she added after a moment. "I sometimes wonder whether animals could survive the inhumane cruelty we were subjected to," she told Aldar as they walked slowly towards Block number 10, which served as Mengele's laboratory. "I don't think they could." REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Holocaust survivor Edith Notowicz, 90, attends a ceremony, January 27, 2020. Mengele, the "Angel of Death," picked Notowicz to be part of his medical experiments. In Notowicz's case, she was sterilized by force. "There were four or five people around me, Mengele as well. They cut me up, without anesthetic," she said, drawing an imaginary line on her pelvis. "I screamed and they hit me." She lost her parents and siblings in the chaos of their arrival at Auschwitz. She never saw them again. Notowicz has returned to Auschwitz for the third, and as she says "probably the final time." REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Suitcases of prisoners are seen in Auschwitz, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A crematorium furnace is seen at Auschwitz, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A frozen rose is seen next to the word 'Auschwitz' at the Gleis 17 (Platform 17) memorial, a platform at Berlin-Grunewald train station from where some 50,000 Jewish citizens were deported by train to the Nazi concentration camps between 1941 and 1945, in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, January 24, 2020
Rail lines at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
The site of Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A sentry box is pictured on the site of Auschwitz II-Birkenau, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda light a candle at the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. During the somber ceremony at the gate to the camp, Duda spoke of the chilling efficiency of the Nazis' genocidal plan, which included vast crematoria to burn the bodies of victims. "For years the factory of death operated at full capacity. Smoke was rising from the chimneys, the transports were rolling. People walked and walked in their thousands. To meet their death," he told the gathering. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Holocaust survivor Renee Salt arrive to attend the ceremony of unveiling a plaque informing about financial support of London to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Participants, including Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, visit the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. Adrianna Bochenek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Survivors attend the official anniversary ceremony, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender stand next to the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Holocaust survivor Marian Turski delivers a speech during the anniversary ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is seen near the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
A survivor reacts during the ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
The site of the Auschwitz is pictured during the ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings in the camp complex, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A gallows is seen at Auschwitz, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz-Birkenau, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz-Birkenau, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz I, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz-Birkenau, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
