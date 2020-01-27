Auschwitz survivors mark 75th anniversary of camp's liberation
A survivor reacts as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International...more
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, museum director Piotr Cywinski and survivors arrive at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. Set up by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland in 1940, at first to house Polish political prisoners, it became the largest of the...more
A survivor reacts at Auschwitz as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony, January 27, 2020. World leaders join aging Holocaust survivors to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, amid concerns over a global...more
Survivors and other guests arrive to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. A 2019 survey by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League showed that about one in four Europeans harbor "pernicious and pervasive"...more
A survivor reacts at Auschwitz, during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation, January 27, 2020. In addition to Jews, more than 70,000 Poles were deported to Auschwitz, as well as 21,000 Roma, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war, and...more
Auschwitz is pictured during the anniversary ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
Shoes of prisoners are seen in the Auschwitz complex, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Survivors carry a wreath at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. The courtyard was where prisoners were sometimes put up against the brick "wall of death" and shot. "From inside, we would hear the screams of those being murdered," said...more
A survivor attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Auschwitz is pictured during the ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
Wreaths and flowers are seen after a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
A survivor attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Jona Laks, survivor of Josef Mengele's twins experiments, and her granddaughter Lee Aldar stand next to the gate with the slogan "Arbeit macht frei" ("Work sets you free"), January 26, 2020. Mengele, an SS doctor, would also pick prisoners whom he...more
Jona Laks and her granddaughter Lee Aldar walk as they visit Auschwitz, January 26, 2020. "I was lucky," said Laks. "Or maybe unlucky," she added after a moment. "I sometimes wonder whether animals could survive the inhumane cruelty we were subjected...more
Holocaust survivor Edith Notowicz, 90, attends a ceremony, January 27, 2020. Mengele, the "Angel of Death," picked Notowicz to be part of his medical experiments. In Notowicz's case, she was sterilized by force. "There were four or five people around...more
Suitcases of prisoners are seen in Auschwitz, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A crematorium furnace is seen at Auschwitz, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A frozen rose is seen next to the word 'Auschwitz' at the Gleis 17 (Platform 17) memorial, a platform at Berlin-Grunewald train station from where some 50,000 Jewish citizens were deported by train to the Nazi concentration camps between 1941 and...more
Rail lines at Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
The site of Auschwitz, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
A sentry box is pictured on the site of Auschwitz II-Birkenau, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda light a candle at the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. During the somber ceremony at the gate to the camp, Duda spoke of the chilling efficiency of the Nazis' genocidal...more
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Holocaust survivor Renee Salt arrive to attend the ceremony of unveiling a plaque informing about financial support of London to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Participants, including Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, visit the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. Adrianna Bochenek/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Survivors attend the official anniversary ceremony, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender stand next to the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Holocaust survivor Marian Turski delivers a speech during the anniversary ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is seen near the Monument to the Victims, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A survivor reacts during the ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
The site of the Auschwitz is pictured during the ceremonies, January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings in the camp complex, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A gallows is seen at Auschwitz, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz-Birkenau, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz-Birkenau, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz I, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial picture shows barracks and buildings at Auschwitz-Birkenau, January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp, 75 years later
Jona Laks could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 years later, aged 90, she has returned to what...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
Paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take part in an airborne assault exercise with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base.
Violence escalates in Iraq as government pushes to end protests
Gunmen shot dead two protesters in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya and a Baghdad district became a battlefield on the third day of a drive by security forces to end months of demonstrations against the largely Iran-backed ruling elite.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
Auschwitz survivor returns to death camp, 75 years later
Jona Laks could smell the burning flesh as she walked towards death at the Auschwitz crematorium. More than 75 years later, aged 90, she has returned to what was the most notorious Nazi death camp of World War Two's Jewish Holocaust.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
China put millions of people on lockdown at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony.
Kobe Bryant: 1978 - 2020
Kobe Bryant, the transcendent basketball superstar who won five NBA championships and was the face of the Los Angeles Lakers for two decades, was killed in a helicopter crash in California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.