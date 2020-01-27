Auschwitz survivors mark 75th anniversary of camp's liberation

Holocaust survivor Edith Notowicz, 90, attends a ceremony, January 27, 2020. Mengele, the "Angel of Death," picked Notowicz to be part of his medical experiments. In Notowicz's case, she was sterilized by force. "There were four or five people around me, Mengele as well. They cut me up, without anesthetic," she said, drawing an imaginary line on her pelvis. "I screamed and they hit me." She lost her parents and siblings in the chaos of their arrival at Auschwitz. She never saw them again. Notowicz has returned to Auschwitz for the third, and as she says "probably the final time." REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

