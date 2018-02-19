Austin Dillon wins Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Dillon celebrates. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Austin Dillon crosses the finish line. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks on the last lap. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola crashes. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer as NASCAR driver Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Crews work on the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (20) after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch leads the field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto and Alex Bowman wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is unloaded into the garage after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
