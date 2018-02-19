Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 19, 2018 | 12:55pm EST

Austin Dillon wins Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 15
Austin Dillon celebrates. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Dillon celebrates. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Austin Dillon celebrates. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 15
Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 15
Austin Dillon crosses the finish line. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Dillon crosses the finish line. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Austin Dillon crosses the finish line. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks on the last lap. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks on the last lap. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks on the last lap. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola crashes. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola crashes. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola crashes. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 15
Fans cheer as NASCAR driver Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Fans cheer as NASCAR driver Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Fans cheer as NASCAR driver Austin Dillon celebrates. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 15
Crews work on the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (20) after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Crews work on the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (20) after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Crews work on the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (20) after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch leads the field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch leads the field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch leads the field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto and Alex Bowman wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto and Alex Bowman wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto and Alex Bowman wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones wreck. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 15
The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is unloaded into the garage after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is unloaded into the garage after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez is unloaded into the garage after a wreck. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 15
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola (10) wrecks. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Next Slideshows

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Extreme winds in Pyeongchang

Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.

Feb 14 2018
Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile

Flying down the streets of Valparaiso, Chile

The Valparaiso mountain bike downhill race takes riders down the streets and over jumps in the city of Valparaiso, Chile.

Feb 12 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 12 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 1

Highlights from day one of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang

Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang

The American flag at the Winter Olympics.

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Gun debate rages after Florida mass shooting

Gun debate rages after Florida mass shooting

Student survivors and others rally to demand tougher gun laws after the mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida high school.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast