Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin. Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said on Monday in the Texas capital,...more

Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin. Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said on Monday in the Texas capital, where earlier this month three parcel bombs killed two people March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Close