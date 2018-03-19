Austin on edge after fourth explosion
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin. Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said on Monday in the Texas capital,...more
FBI agents walk towards a crime scene on Mission Oaks Boulevard following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
FBI agents wait to enter a restricted area following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Members of the media gather near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa
The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2 is seen boarded-up in Austin March 12, 2018. Investigators are still looking for the culprits behind the three parcel bombs that exploded in three separate east side neighborhoods...more
Police and FBI officers at the scene of an explosion in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A police officer guards the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Emergency vehicles block the road after a package exploded at a home where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured in Austin March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
An FBI agent walks toward the crime scene after arriving at the scene of an explosion near north Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Isaac Machado hides behind his hat with his mother Delores just outside the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
