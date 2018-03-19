Edition:
Austin on edge after fourth explosion

Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin. Two men on bicycles were wounded in an explosion of a bomb that may have been detonated by a trip wire, police said on Monday in the Texas capital, where earlier this month three parcel bombs killed two people March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

FBI agents walk towards a crime scene on Mission Oaks Boulevard following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

FBI agents wait to enter a restricted area following an explosion in Austin March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Members of the media gather near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa

The doorway of a home that was hit with a fatal parcel bomb on March 2 is seen boarded-up in Austin March 12, 2018. Investigators are still looking for the culprits behind the three parcel bombs that exploded in three separate east side neighborhoods of the city, killing two African-American males and leaving a 75-year-old Hispanic woman fighting for her life. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz

Police and FBI officers at the scene of an explosion in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

A police officer guards the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Emergency vehicles block the road after a package exploded at a home where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman injured in Austin March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

An FBI agent walks toward the crime scene after arriving at the scene of an explosion near north Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Isaac Machado hides behind his hat with his mother Delores just outside the scene of an explosion on Galindo Street in Austin, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

