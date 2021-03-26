Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years
Local residents clean up debris in the aftermath of flooding following prolonged rains in the suburb of Windsor in Sydney, Australia, March 26. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Local resident David Young cleans his home in the aftermath of flooding in the suburb of Windsor in Sydney, Australia, March 26. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A marking on the side of a barn indicates where the water level previously peaked in the suburb of Londonderry in Sydney, Australia, March 26. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A boat navigates the swollen Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney, March 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A hub for donated food and supplies to assist people affected by recent flooding in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Flooding resulting from prolonged rain at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20. ...more
Brant and Deann stand outside their flooded house in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A local resident kayaks to his house in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A dead fish is washed up from floodwaters in the suburb of Regentville, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A family from North Richmond is transported by SES across the floodwater to visit their daughter in hospital in the suburb of Richmond near Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Residents help each other transport sand bags to their houses via kayak as they suspect rising floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia,...more
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A child is carried to safety by a State Emergency Service member after a Marine Rescue boat rescuing a family from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in...more
People using kayaks and paddle boards navigate a residential neighborhood inundated with floodwaters as severe flooding affects the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People are evacuated by a rescue boat after getting trapped by floodwaters on the Hawkesbury River in western Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool
People look out at the swollen Hawkesbury River from the deck of a partially submerged house as floodwaters rise in western Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Livestock is seen as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A family and dog rescued by a State Emergency Service crew make it to safety after being trapped by rising floodwaters in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A girl watches a local resident walk through the floodwaters past a submerged car in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A power pole surrounded by floodwater is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Children walk through floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Partly submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
A boy stands on the edge of the floodwaters in the suburb of McGraths Hill as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
A State Emergency Service rescue crew evacuates a person by boat after rising floodwaters trapped residents in western Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool
A view of the swollen Colo River, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding following days of severe weather, in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe...more
