Pictures | Fri Mar 26, 2021 | 11:12am EDT

Australians assess damage after worst flooding in 60 years

Local residents clean up debris in the aftermath of flooding following prolonged rains in the suburb of Windsor in Sydney, Australia, March 26.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Local resident David Young cleans his home in the aftermath of flooding in the suburb of Windsor in Sydney, Australia, March 26.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
A marking on the side of a barn indicates where the water level previously peaked in the suburb of Londonderry in Sydney, Australia, March 26.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
A boat navigates the swollen Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney, March 25.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A hub for donated food and supplies to assist people affected by recent flooding in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Flooding resulting from prolonged rain at the Hawkesbury River northwest of Sydney in Wisemans Ferry, Australia, March 25. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Bride and groom Kate Fotheringham and Wayne Bell kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, requiring a rescue by helicopter to get them to the church on time, in Port Macquarie, Australia, March 20. AMANDA HIBBARD, KATE FOTHERINGHAM /via REUTERS.

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Brant and Deann stand outside their flooded house in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A local resident kayaks to his house in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Local residents wade through floodwaters with their belongings as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, March 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A dead fish is washed up from floodwaters in the suburb of Regentville, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family from North Richmond is transported by SES across the floodwater to visit their daughter in hospital in the suburb of Richmond near Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A family receives medical attention after the Marine Rescue boat that rescued them from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A man wades through floodwaters on a residential street near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Residents help each other transport sand bags to their houses via kayak as they suspect rising floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A child is carried to safety by a State Emergency Service member after a Marine Rescue boat rescuing a family from rising floodwaters capsized in strong currents, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People using kayaks and paddle boards navigate a residential neighborhood inundated with floodwaters as severe flooding affects the suburb of McGraths Hill in Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People are evacuated by a rescue boat after getting trapped by floodwaters on the Hawkesbury River in western Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
People look out at the swollen Hawkesbury River from the deck of a partially submerged house as floodwaters rise in western Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Livestock is seen as floodwaters rise in the suburb of Windsor, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A family and dog rescued by a State Emergency Service crew make it to safety after being trapped by rising floodwaters in the suburb of Sackville North in Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A girl watches a local resident walk through the floodwaters past a submerged car in the suburb of Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A power pole surrounded by floodwater is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A sign is partially submerged on a residential path near the swollen Nepean River as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 21.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Children walk through floodwaters in the suburb of South Windsor as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Partly submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A boy stands on the edge of the floodwaters in the suburb of McGraths Hill as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Sydney, Australia, March 24.  REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A State Emergency Service rescue crew evacuates a person by boat after rising floodwaters trapped residents in western Sydney, Australia, March 23.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A view of the swollen Colo River, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding following days of severe weather, in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jill Gralow

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
State Emergency Service personnel transport a dentist by boat from the suburb of Windsor to North Richmond across floodwaters, so he can attend to patients unreachable by car, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, in Sydney, Australia, March 22.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 25 2021
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Mar 25 2021
Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers...

Mar 25 2021
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

Suez Canal suspends traffic as ship stuck like 'beached whale'

A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale sent new shockwaves through global trade as officials stopped all ships entering the channel and the salvage company said it may take weeks to free.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

Olympic torch relay kicks off under shadow of COVID

Olympic torch relay kicks off under shadow of COVID

The Olympic torch relay begins, kicking off a four-month countdown to the delayed summer Games in Tokyo.

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Large crowds of onlookers gather to watch the lava fountains on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.

View More

