Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2020 | 9:01am EDT

Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers are racing to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events. &nbsp;AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers are racing to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers are racing to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.  AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
A pod of whales is seen stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21. Government scientists said about 90 of the 270-strong pod of pilot whales have died since they were spotted from the air in shallow water off the rugged coastline on Monday. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS &nbsp;

A pod of whales is seen stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21. Government scientists said about 90 of the 270-strong pod of pilot whales have died since they were spotted from the air in shallow water off the rugged...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A pod of whales is seen stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21. Government scientists said about 90 of the 270-strong pod of pilot whales have died since they were spotted from the air in shallow water off the rugged coastline on Monday. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS  
Close
2 / 17
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS

Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tons, to slings and then guide the animals as boats dragged them out to deeper water. &nbsp;AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS &nbsp;

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tons, to slings and then guide the animals as boats dragged them out to deeper water.  AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS  
Close
4 / 17
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. More than 60 people are involved in the rescue effort, including local fishermen and volunteers. They wore wetsuits and were working in shifts to prevent hypothermia. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. More than 60 people are involved in the rescue effort, including local fishermen and volunteers. They wore wetsuits and were working in shifts to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. More than 60 people are involved in the rescue effort, including local fishermen and volunteers. They wore wetsuits and were working in shifts to prevent hypothermia. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
People assist stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS

People assist stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
People assist stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or distressed whale. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS
Close
6 / 17
A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21. &nbsp; AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS &nbsp;

A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21.   AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21.   AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS  
Close
7 / 17
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia, September 22. &nbsp;AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia, September 22.  AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia, September 22.  AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Close
8 / 17
Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS

Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS
Close
9 / 17
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. &nbsp;AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22.  AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22.  AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Close
10 / 17
Whale rescue efforts take place at Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS

Whale rescue efforts take place at Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Whale rescue efforts take place at Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS
Close
11 / 17
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS

Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 17
A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 21. &nbsp; AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 21.   AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 21.   AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Close
13 / 17
Stranded whales on a sandbar in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. Tasmania Police/via REUTERS

Stranded whales on a sandbar in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. Tasmania Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Stranded whales on a sandbar in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. Tasmania Police/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS

Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS
Close
15 / 17
Dead pilot whale calves lie on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS

Dead pilot whale calves lie on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Dead pilot whale calves lie on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
A dead pilot whale calf lies on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS

A dead pilot whale calf lies on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
A dead pilot whale calf lies on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Next Slideshows

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

7:45am EDT
Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

7:38am EDT
Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

Sep 21 2020
Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

More than 100,000 people marched through Minsk in the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the...

Sep 21 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful celebrate Rosh Hashanah amid the coronavirus.

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

More than 100,000 people marched through Minsk in the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the veteran Belarusian leader to quit.

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers.

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Moria camp migrants pour into temporary shelters

Thousands of asylum-seekers have moved into a new temporary facility on the Greek island of Lesbos, 10 days after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp.

Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Collector of collars: A look back at Ruth Bader Ginsburg's signature jabots

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a tour of her wardrobe in 2016, showing off the distinctive collars she wore with her robes in courtroom sessions.

Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece

Rare Mediterranean hurricane batters Greece

A rare storm known as a medicane floods streets and homes in central Greece.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast