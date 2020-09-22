Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up...more

Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up to 3 tons, to slings and then guide the animals as boats dragged them out to deeper water. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS

