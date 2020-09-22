Australians race to save stranded whales
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers are racing to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of...more
A pod of whales is seen stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21. Government scientists said about 90 of the 270-strong pod of pilot whales have died since they were spotted from the air in shallow water off the rugged...more
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, Australia, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar take place at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. Rescuers had to get in the icy water to attach the whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 metres (23 ft) long and can weigh up...more
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. More than 60 people are involved in the rescue effort, including local fishermen and volunteers. They wore wetsuits and were working in shifts to...more
People assist stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Scientists do not know why whales, which travel together in pods, sometimes beach themselves but they are known to follow a leader, as well as gather around an injured or...more
A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 21. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia, September 22. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS
Rescue efforts to save whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, September 22. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Whale rescue efforts take place at Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS
Stranded pilot whales are seen in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. RYAN BLOOMFIELD/via REUTERS
A pod of whales stranded on a sandbar at Macquarie Harbour, near Strahan, Tasmania, September 21. AAP Image/The Advocate Pool, Brodie Weeding via REUTERS
Stranded whales on a sandbar in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 21. Tasmania Police/via REUTERS
Stranded whales in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. RYAN BLOOMFIELD /via REUTERS
Dead pilot whale calves lie on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS
A dead pilot whale calf lies on the beach in Macquarie Heads, Tasmania, September 22. Bilal Rashid via REUTERS
