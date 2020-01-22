Australia's charred landscape
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, January 22. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
John Creighton, the founder of Wombat Care Bundanoon, looks for traces of wombats in a burrow in a burned-out forest outside the town of Bundanoon in New South Wales, January 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A charred hillside, burnt during the recent bushfires, is pictured behind beachgoers in Malua Bay, New South Wales, January 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Sheep make their way in the fire grounds near Bega, News South Wales, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Alisha Stoneham returns to her property, where she and her partner were nearly caught in the flames before narrowly escaping, following the recent bushfires in Conjola Park, New South Wales, January 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A dead koala is seen after bushfires swept through on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, January 7. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
Australian surfer David Ford, 62, stands next to a burnt shed where he kept his vintage surfboard collection that was destroyed in the recent bushfires in Lake Conjola, January 15. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Black ash and fire debris is washed up on Boydtown Beach and the banks of the Nullica River in Eden, January 7. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Destroyed cars are seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Grass shoots grow through the burnt ground of Cobargo resident Belinda Shea's destroyed home in Cobargo, January 6. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A burnt tree is seen outside of Mallacoota, Victoria, January 10. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
A cordon tape with the word 'danger' is seen in front of a burnt down shop in the village of Mogo, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Burnt tree logs are seen in the fire-grounds near Batemans Bay, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Tim Salway, a fifth-generation dairy farmer who lost both his father and brother in the bushfires, stands in his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia, January 13. Much of Salway's farm was destroyed by bushfires...more
The burnt out remains of a house is seen from a bushfire in the Southern Highlands town of Wingello, January 6. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
The Abbot of Sunnataram Forest Monastery, Phra Mana, 56, prays in front of a Buddhist statue near a burnt forest in Bundanoon, January 21. REUTERS/Angie Teo
General view of the remains of a burnt-out property which was impacted in late December 2019, in Bruthen South, Victoria, January 4. AAP Image/James Ross via REUTERS
