Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2020

Australia's charred landscape

Cars that were burnt in the bushfires stand in the town of Cobargo, Australia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A burnt train wagon is seen next to the post office in the town of Cobargo, January 12. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2 / 27
A barbed-wire fence, burnt in the bushfires, stands on a farm in the town of Cobargo, January 13. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
3 / 27
A burned car stands amid dead trees after a wildfire destroyed the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, January 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
4 / 27
A destroyed building is seen at the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat after a wildfire raged through the property in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, January 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
5 / 27
A burned car stands amid dead trees after a wildfire destroyed the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, January 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
6 / 27
A piece of burnt wood seen in Kangaroo Valley, Australia, January 23. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
7 / 27
A fallen tree rests on a burned car after a wildfire destroyed the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, January 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
8 / 27
Dead trees mark the scorched landscape surrounding the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat after a wildfire in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, January 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
9 / 27
The remains of a mattress, a bedside table, a ventilator and a radiator that used to be inside a guest tent are scattered on the scorched ground at the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat after a wildfire in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, January 23. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
10 / 27
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, January 22. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
11 / 27
John Creighton, the founder of Wombat Care Bundanoon, looks for traces of wombats in a burrow in a burned-out forest outside the town of Bundanoon in New South Wales, January 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12 / 27
A charred hillside, burnt during the recent bushfires, is pictured behind beachgoers in Malua Bay, New South Wales, January 22. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
13 / 27
Sheep make their way in the fire grounds near Bega, News South Wales, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
14 / 27
Alisha Stoneham returns to her property, where she and her partner were nearly caught in the flames before narrowly escaping, following the recent bushfires in Conjola Park, New South Wales, January 21. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
15 / 27
A dead koala is seen after bushfires swept through on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, January 7. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
16 / 27
Australian surfer David Ford, 62, stands next to a burnt shed where he kept his vintage surfboard collection that was destroyed in the recent bushfires in Lake Conjola, January 15. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
17 / 27
Black ash and fire debris is washed up on Boydtown Beach and the banks of the Nullica River in Eden, January 7. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
18 / 27
Destroyed cars are seen next to burnt bushland in the village of Mogo, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
19 / 27
Grass shoots grow through the burnt ground of Cobargo resident Belinda Shea's destroyed home in Cobargo, January 6. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
20 / 27
A burnt tree is seen outside of Mallacoota, Victoria, January 10. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2020
21 / 27
A cordon tape with the word 'danger' is seen in front of a burnt down shop in the village of Mogo, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
22 / 27
Burnt tree logs are seen in the fire-grounds near Batemans Bay, January 8. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
23 / 27
Tim Salway, a fifth-generation dairy farmer who lost both his father and brother in the bushfires, stands in his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia, January 13. Much of Salway's farm was destroyed by bushfires including storage facilities, fences and hundreds of cattle. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
24 / 27
The burnt out remains of a house is seen from a bushfire in the Southern Highlands town of Wingello, January 6. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
25 / 27
The Abbot of Sunnataram Forest Monastery, Phra Mana, 56, prays in front of a Buddhist statue near a burnt forest in Bundanoon, January 21. REUTERS/Angie Teo

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
26 / 27
General view of the remains of a burnt-out property which was impacted in late December 2019, in Bruthen South, Victoria, January 4. AAP Image/James Ross via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
27 / 27
