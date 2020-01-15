Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue
A view of Wollemi National Park where endangered Wollemi Pines are being protected from bushfires by a specialist team of remote-area firefighters and parks staff in New South Wales. Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now...more
The giant prehistoric trees were thought to be extinct until 1994, when authorities found 200 of them in a national park near the Blue Mountains north-west of Sydney. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
Since kept secret to protect them from contamination, their location has been devastated during a bushfire season that has razed about 27 million acres across the country's southeast - an area roughly a third the size of Germany - since September. ...more
The Gospers Mountain 'megafire' wiped out most of the trees' home in Wollemi National Park, but they emerged virtually unscathed after air tankers dropped fire retardant and firefighters set up irrigation systems to protect them, the government said....more
As the fire approached, firefighters were winched in by helicopter to activate the irrigation systems while other aircraft dropped water along the flames' edge to minimize their impact. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
"While some trees are charred, the species has survived this summer's fires," New South Wales state Environment Minister Matt Kean said. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
Kean did not say when the operation took place, but the state's Rural Fire Service said this week that, with the arrival of light rains and a dip in temperatures, it had downgraded the Gospers Mountain fire to "under control". NSW NPWS/via...more
Bushfires are common during Australia's summer but this fire season started unusually early. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
The blazes have killed 29 people, destroyed more than 2,500 homes and killed or injured an estimated 1 billion native animals, wildlife academics say. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
An aerial view of Wollemi National Park after a specialist team of remote-area firefighters and parks staff sprayed fire retardant to protect the endangered Wollemi Pines from bushfire damage. NSW NPWS/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment...
Putin's 20 years in power
Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a...
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate
Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.
Hundreds of migrants leave San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras en route to the United States.
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate.
Putin's 20 years in power
Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate
Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks before Iowans kick off the party's presidential nominating contest.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.