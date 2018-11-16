Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A coral reef can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A coral reef can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Coral surrounds two small islands on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life...
Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire
Several cadaver dogs are searching for victims of the Camp Fire, which has so far killed 48 people and largely reduced the town of Paradise to ashes.
MORE IN PICTURES
First caravan migrants reach U.S. border
The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier
On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.
Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad
Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.
Cadaver dogs lead grim search for victims in California fire
Several cadaver dogs are searching for victims of the Camp Fire, which has so far killed 48 people and largely reduced the town of Paradise to ashes.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
Paradise lost
Scenes from the smoldering northern California town of Paradise, home to 27,000 people, which was almost completely consumed by flames just hours after wildfires erupted.
CMA Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.