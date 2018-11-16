Edition:
Pictures | Fri Nov 16, 2018 | 8:30am EST

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A coral reef can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
A coral reef can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral reefs can be seen from above on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Coral surrounds two small islands on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
