Australia's historic flooding from above
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions. ...more
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
The roof of a submerged structure is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A partly submerged house is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography
Submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A power pole surrounded by floodwater is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Partly submerged houses are seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24, 2021. Lukas Coch/Pool via REUTERS
A view of the swollen Colo River, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding following days of severe weather, in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 24. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
The roof of a submerged structure is seen from a helicopter in flood affected areas in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas along the Hawkesbury River near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A view of orange orchards and houses that are submerged, as the state of New South Wales experiences widespread flooding and severe weather, near Hawkesbury River in northwestern Sydney, Australia, March 23. REUTERS/Jill Gralow
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography
Flood affected areas are seen from a helicopter in the Windsor area near Sydney, Australia, March 24. Lukas Coch/Pool
A boat pushes a container away from moving towards houseboats in Wisemans Ferry, New South Wales, Australia, March 22. John Clarke/via REUTERS.
A still image taken from video shows a flooded area following heavy rains in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, March 20. Alex McNaught, roving-rye.com photography
Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp
A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.
Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years
Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.
Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting
Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.
Israel votes for fourth time in two years
Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally push him through an era of unprecedented political paralysis and into a stable majority.
Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store
Ten people are dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week.
Spring in blossom around the world
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Large crowds of onlookers are gathering at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.
Surfing pet goat rides the waves at California beach
California surfer Dana McGregor, 42, teaches children how to surf using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the water.
Inside a crowded U.S. border processing center in Texas
Separated into groups by walls of plastic sheeting, migrants are packed closely together inside a temporary U.S. border processing center in Donna, Texas, while a permanent center in McAllen is renovated.