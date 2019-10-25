Edition:
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers

Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, on the last day people are allowed to climb it, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, October 25. Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

A view of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, the day before a permanent ban on climbing the monolith takes effect, October 25. REUTERS/Stefica Bikes

Uluru is a top tourist draw in Australia despite its remote desert location near Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Nearly 400,000 visitors flocked to the Australian landmark in the year to end-June, government data shows. Australians still make up the bulk of the visitors to climb the rock, followed by Japanese, Parks Australia says. REUTERS/Stefica Bikes

The Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru, have called for the climb to be closed since 1985, when the park was returned to indigenous control. The Anangu say Uluru has deep spiritual significance as a route their ancestors took. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

The Oct. 26 closure marks 34 years since the land was given back to the Anangu people, an important moment in the struggle by indigenous groups to retrieve their homelands. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

To commemorate the climbing ban, public celebrations will take place over the weekend when the dismantling of the trail and its railing is also expected to begin. Koki via REUTERS

Dozens of people have died while climbing Uluru, from falls and dehydration. Summer temperatures often top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/David Gray

Tourists climb one of Australia's top tourist attractions, the towering red monolith of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at sunset in the Australian outback, July 1997. REUTERS/David Gray

Uluru is lit by the setting sun, Apri 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A road sign near Uluru warns drivers of the dangers of kangaroos crossing the road, April 2004. REUTERS/File

