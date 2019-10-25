Australia's Uluru closes to climbers

Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, on the last day people are allowed to climb it, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, October 25. Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday,...more

Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, on the last day people are allowed to climb it, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, October 25. Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

