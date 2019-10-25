Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Tourists climb Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, on the last day people are allowed to climb it, at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, October 25. Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday,...more
A view of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, the day before a permanent ban on climbing the monolith takes effect, October 25. REUTERS/Stefica Bikes
Uluru is a top tourist draw in Australia despite its remote desert location near Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Nearly 400,000 visitors flocked to the Australian landmark in the year to end-June, government data shows. Australians still make up the bulk of the visitors to climb the rock, followed by Japanese, Parks Australia says. REUTERS/Stefica Bikes
The Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru, have called for the climb to be closed since 1985, when the park was returned to indigenous control. The Anangu say Uluru has deep spiritual significance as a route their ancestors took. AAP...more
The Oct. 26 closure marks 34 years since the land was given back to the Anangu people, an important moment in the struggle by indigenous groups to retrieve their homelands. AAP Image/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
To commemorate the climbing ban, public celebrations will take place over the weekend when the dismantling of the trail and its railing is also expected to begin. Koki via REUTERS
Dozens of people have died while climbing Uluru, from falls and dehydration. Summer temperatures often top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/David Gray
Tourists climb one of Australia's top tourist attractions, the towering red monolith of Uluru, formerly known as Ayers Rock, at sunset in the Australian outback, July 1997. REUTERS/David Gray
Uluru is lit by the setting sun, Apri 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A road sign near Uluru warns drivers of the dangers of kangaroos crossing the road, April 2004. REUTERS/File
Next Slideshows
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as...
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed...
MORE IN PICTURES
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a lull in winds to gain ground on a pair of fast-moving wildfires, including one that has forced the evacuation of about 50,000 residents in the suburbs north of Los Angeles.
Autumn beauty
Scenes of fall foliage around the world.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said.
Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings
A Who's Who of Democratic leaders past and present gather at the funeral for the son of sharecroppers who served for 22 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents north of Los Angeles.