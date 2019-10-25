Autumn beauty
A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Women pose in a park during an autumn day in Prague, Czech Republic, October 20. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A fisherman rows his boat along autumnal trees during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany, October 15. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Minsk, Belarus, October 15. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Red and golden maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the Gatineau Park in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada October 10. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A woman throws autumn leaves in a park in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, October 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A woman walks under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Moscow, Russia, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Clouds cover autumn colored slopes of Bzerpi mountain outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia, September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Minsk, Belarus, October 2. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Autumnal trees are seen during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany, October 15. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People walk in autumn sunny day in Powsin park in Warsaw, Poland, October 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Powsin park in Warsaw, Poland, October 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Red maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Autumnal trees are pictured at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, October 15. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 8. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A man removes autumn leaves from a car in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Red maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Autumn coloured slopes of Bzerpi mountain are seen in a fog outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia, September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
