Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2019 | 4:40pm EDT

Autumn beauty

A hiker walks in the Zillertal Alps during an autumn day near the village of Ginzling, Austria, October 15. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Women pose in a park during an autumn day in Prague, Czech Republic, October 20. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, October 20, 2019
A fisherman rows his boat along autumnal trees during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany, October 15. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Minsk, Belarus, October 15. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Red and golden maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Autumn coloured leaves are pictured in the Gatineau Park in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada October 10. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, October 10, 2019
A woman throws autumn leaves in a park in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, October 11. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2019
A woman walks under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Moscow, Russia, October 8. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Clouds cover autumn colored slopes of Bzerpi mountain outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia, September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Minsk, Belarus, October 2. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Autumnal trees are seen during a sunny day at the Sylvenstein barrier lake, Germany, October 15. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Mist clears away on a sunny autumn day in the Valley de Joux near Le Chenit, Switzerland, October 23. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
People walk in autumn sunny day in Powsin park in Warsaw, Poland, October 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Autumn colours are seen on foliage in Powsin park in Warsaw, Poland, October 15. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Red maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Autumnal trees are pictured at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany, October 15. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2019
People walk under the trees with autumn coloured leaves in Tsarskoe Selo outside Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 8. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
A man removes autumn leaves from a car in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 21. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2019
Red maple leaves colour the autumn countryside in Cantin village, northern France, October 13. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Autumn coloured slopes of Bzerpi mountain are seen in a fog outside Krasnaya Polyana near Sochi, Russia, September 30. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
