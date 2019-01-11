Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jan 11, 2019 | 12:20pm EST

Avalanche at Swiss mountain resort

Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland, January 11. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Snow covers a flipped-over car at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain area after an avalanche, in Switzerland. Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Snow covers a building door at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain area after an avalanche, in Switzerland. Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
A worker shovels snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
The snow is seen at the Santis hotel after an avalanche hit it in Schwaegalp, Switzerland. COURTESY ARMIN RUSCH/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Snow covers a shuttle bus at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain area after an avalanche, in Switzerland. Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Snow covers vehicles at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain area after an avalanche, in Switzerland. Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
An aerial view shows the snow-covered landscape after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
A rescue worker takes a picture in front of a snow-covered bus at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain area after an avalanche, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Rescue workers use probes to search after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
A wreckage of a car is seen after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Workers shovel snow out of a restaurant after an avalanche at Santis-Schwaegalp mountain resort, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
The peak of Mount Saentis (back C) is seen in the background as fire fighters stand in front of a barrier blocking the road to the Santis-Schwaegalp mountain area after an avalanche, in Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
