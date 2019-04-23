Edition:
Avengers: Endgame world premiere

Cast member Chris Evans poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Chris Pratt poses fans on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Jeremy Renner and Cobie Smulders react on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Letitia Wright poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans dressed up in costume await the cast members on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Robert Downey Jr., reacts as he poses with his wife Susan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Josh Brolin poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Mark Ruffalo poses with fans on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Karen Gillan poses with fans on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Brie Larson poses on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Karen Gillan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Actor Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Robert Downey Jr., reacts with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Anthony Mackie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Benedict Wong. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Singer Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Paul Rudd. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Mark Ruffalo. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Actor Matt Damon poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Anthony Russo, Disney CEO Robert Iger and director Joe Russo (L-R). REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Mark Ruffalo and family. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Cast member Robert Downey Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

