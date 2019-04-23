Avengers: Endgame world premiere
Cast member Chris Evans poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Brie Larson poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chris Pratt poses fans on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Jeremy Renner and Cobie Smulders react on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Letitia Wright poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans dressed up in costume await the cast members on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Robert Downey Jr., reacts as he poses with his wife Susan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Josh Brolin poses with fans on the red carpet at the world premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mark Ruffalo poses with fans on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Karen Gillan poses with fans on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Brie Larson poses on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Elizabeth Olsen. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Karen Gillan. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actor Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Robert Downey Jr., reacts with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Anthony Mackie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Benedict Wong. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Scarlett Johansson signs autographs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Singer Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Paul Rudd. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Mark Ruffalo. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actor Matt Damon poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Anthony Russo, Disney CEO Robert Iger and director Joe Russo (L-R). REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Mark Ruffalo and family. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Cast member Robert Downey Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians
Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
MORE IN PICTURES
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.
From show biz to the campaign trail: unconventional politicians
Movie stars, wrestlers, musicians and comedians who took unconventional career paths to politics.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Arrests at London climate-change protests top 1,000
At least 1,000 people have been arrested during climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.
Earth from above
Dynamic views of our planet on Earth Day.
Comedian wins Ukraine's presidential election
Ukrainians fed up with entrenched corruption and hungry for change elected a comedian with no previous political experience as their next president by a landslide.
Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
More than 290 people were killed and at least 500 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.