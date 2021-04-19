Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday
Theo Stobbs, who was prematurely born at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. In April...more
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley carries a tiny baby Theo to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the neonatal ICU at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Theo Stobbs sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday at his home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theo Stobbs sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theo Stobbs sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday at his home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Neonatal nurse Kirsty Hartley cares for Theo in hospital, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Nurse Kirsty Hartley cares for Theo as his mother Kirsty Anderson looks on, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Kirsty Anderson rests with Theo in the neonatal ICU, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Kirsty Anderson holds her baby Theo, now nine weeks old, as they wait for medical staff to discharge him from hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theo Anderson lies in a cot before being discharged from hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Parents Kirsty Anderson and Leon Stobbs dress their baby Theo as they prepare to leave hospital after being discharged, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theo is dressed before being discharged from hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Junior Doctor Akmal Shakoor informs parents Kirsty Anderson and Leon Stobbs that their baby Theo is officially discharged from hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kirsty Anderson holds her baby Theo as they wait for medical staff to discharge him from hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Theo Anderson sleeps in a car seat as his parents prepare to take him home, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kirsty Anderson wipes away tears as she leaves hospital with Leon Stobbs and their son Theo, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Parents Kirsty Anderson and Leon Stobbs leave hospital with their son Theo, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kirsty Anderson and Leon Stobbs pose for their first family photograph with sons Arlo, 16 months old, and Theo, nine weeks old, after being discharged from hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kirsty Anderson holds her baby Theo on the doorstep of their home as she waits for her other child to meet him for the first time, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Leon Stobbs carries a Moses basket into the family home after his son Theo was discharged from the hospital, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kirsty Anderson introduces baby Theo to his older brother Arlo, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A framed photograph of Kirsty Anderson and her baby Theo is seen amongst greetings cards in the family home, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kirsty Anderson holds her baby Theo, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system
India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new...
MORE IN PICTURES
Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin
Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.
Memorial grows at site where Chicago police killed 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
People create a memorial to Adam Toledo in the alley where a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 13-year-old boy two weeks ago.
Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption
The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.
Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system
India's capital region orders a six-day lockdown as daily COVID cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections.
Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards
The 56th Academy of Country Music awards show was broadcast live from three different venues across Nashville, rather than at the usual Las Vegas venue.
Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral
Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.
Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars
NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet. The tiny rotorcraft was carried to the Red Planet strapped to the belly of the Perseverance rover.
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town
A wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along South Africa's Table Mountain.
Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.