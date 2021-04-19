Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday

Theo Stobbs, who was prematurely born at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. In April...more

Theo Stobbs, who was prematurely born at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, sits for a portrait ahead of his first birthday with his mother Kirsty Anderson at their home in Burnley, Britain, April 14, 2021. In April when hundreds were dying each day from COVID-19, Anderson was rushed to hospital to give birth to her son, who arrived three months early and weighed just 2lb 4oz (1kg). REUTERS/Hannah McKay

