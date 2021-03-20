Edition:
International
Fri Mar 19, 2021 | 8:02pm EDT

Back to school across America

The bus driver verifies the names of Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya on their first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. School closures have affected districts in every state. In the spring of 2020, all U.S. K-12 public schools closed, at least temporarily, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As of February, 57% of students attended public schools that were completely or partially closed, according to Burbio, a service that tracks school openings. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Esther tries on new shoes as she picks up which one to wear for school, a day before her return to school after the coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 16, 2021. Some school boards, teachers union leaders and parents still advocate full or partial school closures to protect the health of children or to prevent community spread. Yet research over the last year has shown that public schools that follow social distancing guidelines typically experience low rates of spreading COVID.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Mwajuma Tabyawa applies cream on her son Mmema Mkangya after his shower, on his first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. As students stay sheltered in their homes, away from friends and teachers, other COVID-related factors can cause stress to cascade. The anxiety from seeing a parent lose work. The death or illness of a family member from the disease.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya wait on the porch with their parents for the bus to pick them up on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. The U.S. government on Friday updated its COVID-19 mitigation guidance, halving the acceptable distance between students who are wearing masks to at least three feet (0.91 m) from at least six feet, potentially easing the path for schools that have struggled to reopen under previous guidelines. The new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a boost to the Biden administration's goal of reopening in-person learning for millions of public school students without sparking coronavirus outbreaks.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya return home after their first day back to school, following the adjustment of coronavirus restrictions, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. The guidance applies to students from kindergarten through high school and in areas with low, moderate, and substantial community transmission of COVID-19. Middle and high school students in communities with high levels of COVID-19 should stay six feet apart unless their schoolday contact can be limited to a single small group of students and staff, CDC said. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Will, 11, and James, 9, who moved with their parents to Texas in order to go to in-person school, board the schoolbus before school in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. One of the CDC studies released on Friday looked at 20 elementary schools in Utah during a period of high COVID-19 transmission in the broader community. It showed that in-school transmission rates among masked students were low even though they maintained an average distance between seats of only three feet. Many schools do not have the space in classrooms to maintain six feet between students. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Kate Sullivan Morgan, who relocated with her family from San Francisco so her children could attend school in-person, hugs her son James, 9, after school in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. Many schools continue to teach students remotely more than a year after the novel coronavirus prompted widespread closures across the United States.    REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Kate Sullivan Morgan and William Morgan, who relocated with their children from San Francisco so their children could attend school in-person, walk their sons to the school bus in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
James, 9, and Will, 11, the children of Kate Sullivan Morgan and William Morgan, who relocated so children could attend school in-person, play in the family's new home in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Students play "Red Light, Green light" as they keep a distance from each other, on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. At the dawn of the pandemic, school closings initially received little pushback; parents assumed the shutdowns would last a few short weeks. A full year later, some parents are becoming increasingly vocal. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Students play in small groups in the school playground on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Students eat individually as they have to be 6 feet apart from each other due to social distancing, on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Students eat individually as they have to be 6 feet apart from each other due to social distancing, on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Older students carry their lunches to their classrooms to eat, leaving the lunchroom free for younger students to keep a social distance during in-person learning at Ackerman Elementary school in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Choctaw County High School baseball players keep an eye on fly balls during practice in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 10, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about a return to regular life in the midst of the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Students walk to the lunchroom at Ackerman Elementary school during in-person learning in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Older students carry their lunches to their classrooms to eat, leaving the lunchroom free for younger students to keep a social distance during in-person learning at Ackerman Elementary school in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many members of the community a sense of optimism about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic as Mississippi and surrounding states have announced that they are rescinding mask mandates and other coronavirus restrictions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Students eat lunch at school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Students stand 2 feet apart as they practice social distancing before walking into the cafeteria on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021.  REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Zion Guice, 12, takes a test via a virtual classroom on his laptop during the coronavirus outbreak in Jackson, Mississippi, March 9, 2021. Guice fears possible reinfection if he goes back to school after he withstood a November illness with COVID-19 — even though schools are back to in-person learning in the state capital of one of the first U.S. states to declare themselves fully open after a year of lockdowns and closures. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Students play outside at recess as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A student looks on after returning to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Kevin, 6, takes a zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A water fountain is taped off to prevent students from drinking amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Auditorium seats are taped off to observe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Safety guidelines are seen in the hallways as students return to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Protective plexiglass stands on a teacher's desk ahead of in-person learning, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Jefferson-Houston School in Alexandria, Virginia, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Los Angeles,  California, March 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 02, 2021
A girl attends school from a booth as students return to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A student writes after returning to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
A student holds a pencil after returning to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2021
Children play in a gym class with a divider from other kids to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A boy uses a swab for COVID-19 test to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A teacher gives a child hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
