Back to school across America
The bus driver verifies the names of Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya on their first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. School closures have affected districts in every state. In...more
Esther tries on new shoes as she picks up which one to wear for school, a day before her return to school after the coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 16, 2021. Some school boards, teachers union leaders and...more
Mwajuma Tabyawa applies cream on her son Mmema Mkangya after his shower, on his first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. As students stay sheltered in their homes, away from...more
Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya wait on the porch with their parents for the bus to pick them up on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. The U.S. government on Friday...more
Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya return home after their first day back to school, following the adjustment of coronavirus restrictions, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. The guidance applies to students from kindergarten through high school...more
Will, 11, and James, 9, who moved with their parents to Texas in order to go to in-person school, board the schoolbus before school in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. One of the CDC studies released on Friday looked at 20 elementary schools in Utah...more
Kate Sullivan Morgan, who relocated with her family from San Francisco so her children could attend school in-person, hugs her son James, 9, after school in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. Many schools continue to teach students remotely more than a...more
Kate Sullivan Morgan and William Morgan, who relocated with their children from San Francisco so their children could attend school in-person, walk their sons to the school bus in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman
James, 9, and Will, 11, the children of Kate Sullivan Morgan and William Morgan, who relocated so children could attend school in-person, play in the family's new home in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ilana Panich-Linsman
Students play "Red Light, Green light" as they keep a distance from each other, on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. At the dawn of the pandemic, school closings...more
Students play in small groups in the school playground on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Students eat individually as they have to be 6 feet apart from each other due to social distancing, on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Students eat individually as they have to be 6 feet apart from each other due to social distancing, on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Older students carry their lunches to their classrooms to eat, leaving the lunchroom free for younger students to keep a social distance during in-person learning at Ackerman Elementary school in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11,...more
Choctaw County High School baseball players keep an eye on fly balls during practice in Ackerman, Mississippi, March 10, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns are giving many...more
Students walk to the lunchroom at Ackerman Elementary school during in-person learning in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11, 2021. In rural Choctaw County, Mississippi, a recent lull in Covid cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns...more
Older students carry their lunches to their classrooms to eat, leaving the lunchroom free for younger students to keep a social distance during in-person learning at Ackerman Elementary school in the small town of Ackerman, Mississippi, March 11,...more
Students eat lunch at school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Students stand 2 feet apart as they practice social distancing before walking into the cafeteria on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
Zion Guice, 12, takes a test via a virtual classroom on his laptop during the coronavirus outbreak in Jackson, Mississippi, March 9, 2021. Guice fears possible reinfection if he goes back to school after he withstood a November illness with COVID-19...more
Students play outside at recess as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A student looks on after returning to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Kevin, 6, takes a zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A water fountain is taped off to prevent students from drinking amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Auditorium seats are taped off to observe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Safety guidelines are seen in the hallways as students return to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Protective plexiglass stands on a teacher's desk ahead of in-person learning, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at the Jefferson-Houston School in Alexandria, Virginia, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Alondra and Hendi, both six-years-old, take their zoom class as the Westchester Family YMCA provides a safe distance learning environment for local students during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2021. ...more
A girl attends school from a booth as students return to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A student writes after returning to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
A student holds a pencil after returning to school as coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Children play in a gym class with a divider from other kids to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
A boy uses a swab for COVID-19 test to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
A teacher gives a child hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
