Back to school across America

Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya wait on the porch with their parents for the bus to pick them up on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. The U.S. government on Friday...more

Esther Bahome and Mmema Mkangya wait on the porch with their parents for the bus to pick them up on the first day back to school after coronavirus restrictions were adjusted, in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2021. The U.S. government on Friday updated its COVID-19 mitigation guidance, halving the acceptable distance between students who are wearing masks to at least three feet (0.91 m) from at least six feet, potentially easing the path for schools that have struggled to reopen under previous guidelines. The new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a boost to the Biden administration's goal of reopening in-person learning for millions of public school students without sparking coronavirus outbreaks. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Close