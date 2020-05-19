Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 19, 2020

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A student receives a face mask outside a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Students wearing face masks in a classroom at a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
