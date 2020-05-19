Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo...more
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A student receives a face mask outside a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Students wearing face masks in a classroom at a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
