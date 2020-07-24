Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 24, 2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Elementary students take part in a face-to-face class session using plastic barriers to separate each table, following the coronavirus outbreak in Solok, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 24, 2020. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS

Elementary students take part in a face-to-face class session using plastic barriers to separate each table, following the coronavirus outbreak in Solok, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 24, 2020. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Elementary students take part in a face-to-face class session using plastic barriers to separate each table, following the coronavirus outbreak in Solok, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 24, 2020. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS
Close
1 / 31
Administrative assistant Marie Delvalle sits behind a glass panel installed in the main office at Mantua Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia, July 17. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Administrative assistant Marie Delvalle sits behind a glass panel installed in the main office at Mantua Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia, July 17. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
Administrative assistant Marie Delvalle sits behind a glass panel installed in the main office at Mantua Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia, July 17. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 31
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing in a classroom at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing in a classroom at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing in a classroom at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 31
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 31
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 31
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 31
Students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch after the Thai government eased isolation measures and schools nationwide reopened, in Bangkok, July 1. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch after the Thai government eased isolation measures and schools nationwide reopened, in Bangkok, July 1. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch after the Thai government eased isolation measures and schools nationwide reopened, in Bangkok, July 1. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
7 / 31
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 31
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
9 / 31
Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 31
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 31
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 31
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS &nbsp;

A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS  
Close
13 / 31
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 31
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
15 / 31
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11.  REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11.  REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 31
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 31
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
18 / 31
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 31
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 31
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
21 / 31
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
22 / 31
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
23 / 31
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 31
Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 31
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
26 / 31
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
27 / 31
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
28 / 31
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
29 / 31
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
30 / 31
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first...

Next Slideshows

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands of Turks gathered near Hagia Sophia early on Friday for the first prayers there since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the monument, revered by...

10:50am EDT
'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

8:44am EDT
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.

8:32am EDT
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 23 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands gather at Istanbul's Hagia Sophia for first Friday prayers

Thousands of Turks gathered near Hagia Sophia early on Friday for the first prayers there since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the monument, revered by Christians and Muslims for almost 1,500 years, a mosque once again.

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers and fathers position themselves between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal officers are cracking down on protesters in Portland, Oregon, under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect U.S. monuments.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Israelis rally against Netanyahu over coronavirus and corruption charges

Protests mount against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and alleged corruption.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

U.S. coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

Greek firefighters battle raging forest fire

Greek firefighters battle raging forest fire

Greek firefighters battled a wind-driven forest fire that burned through pine forest and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near the seaside village of Kechries in the eastern Peleponnese.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast