Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Children listen to the school director's speech during the first day of a new school year in Warsaw, Poland, September 1. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
First graders stand on marks for social distancing during a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 1. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
Primary school pupils wear protective masks during their first day of school in Belgrade, Serbia, September 1. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
Direction markers are seen on a stairwell before students return to school in Mungia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Vincent West
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Director Juergen Scheuermann welcomes students as schools reopen at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany, August 17. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Elementary students sit in a classroom using plastics to separate desks in West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 24. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing at a classroom in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo...more
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...more
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets
Tens of thousands of protesters have streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his...
What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s
Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.
India's daily coronavirus cases highest in the world
The world's second-most populous country has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since Aug. 7. At 3.62 million cases, India is fast...
MORE IN PICTURES
Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha
Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin to highlight his "law and order" re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top news photography from around the world in August.
Thousands defy Belarus army to march in streets
Tens of thousands of protesters have streamed into central Minsk to keep up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign after winning an election his opponents say was rigged.
Tour de France begins amid COVID-19 restrictions
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France as organizers have admitted there is a risk of the race not reaching Paris as numbers of coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in France since the beginning of August.
What it was like to visit American national parks in the 1950s
Images from across America's national parks during the 1950s.
India's daily coronavirus cases highest in the world
The world's second-most populous country has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since Aug. 7. At 3.62 million cases, India is fast catching up to the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases, though it has a lower death rate.
Hurricane Laura aftermath from above
Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.
38,000 people rally in Berlin against Covid-19 rules
Some 38,000 people participated in a rally against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin despite police efforts to disperse the crowds due to the risk of Covid-19 contagion.