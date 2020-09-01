Edition:
United States
Tue Sep 1, 2020

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Children listen to the school director's speech during the first day of a new school year in Warsaw, Poland, September 1. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
First graders stand on marks for social distancing during a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 1. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Primary school pupils wear protective masks during their first day of school in Belgrade, Serbia, September 1. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Direction markers are seen on a stairwell before students return to school in Mungia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Director Juergen Scheuermann welcomes students as schools reopen at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany, August 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Elementary students sit in a classroom using plastics to separate desks in West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 24. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing at a classroom in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Signs to help schoolchildren respect social distancing are seen on stairs at a primary school during its reopening in Paris, France, May 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
