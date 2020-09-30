Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 30. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students of the faculty of sport sciences at Universite Cote d'Azur wearing protective masks attend a class in an auditorium at the beginning of the school year in Nice, France, September 24. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students wear protective face masks as they have their temperature checked before entering a class in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 23. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A biology class is socially distant and at half-capacity at York Suburban High School in York, Pennsylvania, September 18. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, September 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students keep a safe distance while they wait to enter a class as schools reopen in Karachi, Pakistan, September 15. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Children listen to the school director's speech during the first day of a new school year in Warsaw, Poland, September 1. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
First graders stand on marks for social distancing during a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 1. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
Primary school pupils wear protective masks during their first day of school in Belgrade, Serbia, September 1. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
Direction markers are seen on a stairwell before students return to school in Mungia, Spain, August 28. REUTERS/Vincent West
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Elementary students sit in a classroom using plastics to separate desks in West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 24. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing at a classroom in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, July 16. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 9. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 18. China Daily via REUTERS
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 12. REUTERS/Massimo...more
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 11. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...more
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A student wearing a protective face mask uses hand sanitizer upon arrival at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A teacher instructs pre-school children in proper hand washing during the first day after reopening in Berlin, Germany, May 14. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 19. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A teacher takes the temperature of children at the entrance of a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 11. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 18. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 12. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
