Back to school with COVID rules

Students, some wearing protective masks against the coronavirus, raise their hands during class at a private school in Amman, Jordan October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students during first day of in person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Students wearing protective face masks maintain social distance and stand in a line at a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen voluntarily for classes 9 to 12 in Gurugram India, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A schoolgirl wears a face mask as she reads a book inside a classroom at the Olympic Primary School during the partial reopening of schools after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A student wearing a face mask has her body temperature checked before entering a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Palestinian workers sanitize a classroom in a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Lydia Hassebroek plays with friends wearing masks as a precautionary measure after her first day of in person school at I.S. 318 in Brooklyn, New York, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Students wearing protective face masks are seen inside a classroom of a government-run school in Gurugram, India October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students during first day of in person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A teacher sprays disinfectant to sanitize a classroom after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

A teacher checks the temperature of a student before entering a class after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 4, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

A Palestinian student wears a protective face mask as she moves a chair at Ras El-Teen School near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A teacher wears a face shield as she teaches students after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

Students wear masks and keep safe distance while attending a class in a school garden after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili

Palestinian students participate in a morning activity as schools partially reopened at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Students attend a physical education class at the Wenchang Middle School in Yuexi county, during a government-organized media tour in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China September&nbsp;11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Children wait in line for health screenings before entering I.S. 136 Charles Dewey School in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn, New York, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Children are seen in a classroom at Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin school on the first day of the return of Sao Paulo state's schools for extracurricular activities in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A staff member of Escola Nova school is pictured next to students' drawings celebrating the return of classes after a new decision of the Justice of Rio de Janeiro allowing the return to private schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

