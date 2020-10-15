Back to school with COVID rules
Students, some wearing protective masks against the coronavirus, raise their hands during class at a private school in Amman, Jordan October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students during first day of in person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Students wearing protective face masks maintain social distance and stand in a line at a government-run school after authorities ordered schools to reopen voluntarily for classes 9 to 12 in Gurugram India, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A schoolgirl wears a face mask as she reads a book inside a classroom at the Olympic Primary School during the partial reopening of schools after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya October 12,...more
A student wearing a face mask has her body temperature checked before entering a school in Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Palestinian workers sanitize a classroom in a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian teacher wears a protective face mask as she waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the ministry of education to reopen schools in the northern Gaza Strip October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Lydia Hassebroek plays with friends wearing masks as a precautionary measure after her first day of in person school at I.S. 318 in Brooklyn, New York, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Students wearing protective face masks are seen inside a classroom of a government-run school in Gurugram, India October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students during first day of in person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A teacher sprays disinfectant to sanitize a classroom after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili
A teacher checks the temperature of a student before entering a class after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili
A Palestinian student wears a protective face mask as she moves a chair at Ras El-Teen School near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A teacher wears a face shield as she teaches students after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili
Students wear masks and keep safe distance while attending a class in a school garden after some schools reopened in Misrata, Libya October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ayman Al-Sahili
Palestinian students participate in a morning activity as schools partially reopened at Beach refugee camp in Gaza City October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Students attend a physical education class at the Wenchang Middle School in Yuexi county, during a government-organized media tour in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Children wait in line for health screenings before entering I.S. 136 Charles Dewey School in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn, New York, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Children are seen in a classroom at Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin school on the first day of the return of Sao Paulo state's schools for extracurricular activities in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A staff member of Escola Nova school is pictured next to students' drawings celebrating the return of classes after a new decision of the Justice of Rio de Janeiro allowing the return to private schools in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 1, 2020....more
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Performers, presenters, winners and style from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays
Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on...
Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration
Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrate in Bangkok, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action.
MORE IN PICTURES
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Performers, presenters, winners and style from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays
Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.
Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration
Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrate in Bangkok, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action.
Trump rallies in Des Moines as Iowa polls tighten
President Trump won Iowa by almost 10 percentage points in 2016, but opinion polls have shown Iowa to be competitive.
Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID
Notable athletes and sports figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every continent.
Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok
Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader.