Pictures | Thu May 14, 2020 | 2:57pm EDT

Back to work at a distance

People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at work, after the Sri Lankan government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown, in Colombo, May 11. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. in Beijing, China, May 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant marked with yellow tape and stanchions in Warren, Michigan, April 30. FCA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People have dinner as they sit next to stuffed panda dolls, used as part of social distancing measures, at the reopened Maison Saigon restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 13. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Women are separated by dividers as they have their hair washed at Bella Rinova in Houston, Texas, May 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant after it reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
An employee, wearing a protective face mask, sits on the automobile assembly line at the Renault automobile factory in Flins, France, May 6. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Social distancing markings are seen at the NTN-ICSA factory that produces metal bearings for cars, planes and buses, in San Benigno Canavese, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
General Motors employees test a fever-scanning thermal camera at a facility in Warren, Michigan, as part of a new procedure for employees entering GM factories as they reopen, May 6. Courtesy General Motors Co/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory in Beijing, China, May 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Social distancing signs are seen outside the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France plant in Onnaing, France, May 7. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be guests in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which clients can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
An employee break table fitted with partitions at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan, May 13. &nbsp;FCA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Waitresses wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves gesture to customers toasting glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, May 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
