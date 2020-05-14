Back to work at a distance
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank getting ready to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving at work, after the Sri Lankan government announced that private and state companies will reopen their offices after almost two months of lockdown, in Colombo, May 11....more
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory of Renesas Semiconductor Co. in Beijing, China, May 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
An entrance at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant marked with yellow tape and stanchions in Warren, Michigan, April 30. FCA/via REUTERS
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter with a plastic curtain installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, Japan, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People have dinner as they sit next to stuffed panda dolls, used as part of social distancing measures, at the reopened Maison Saigon restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 13. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Women are separated by dividers as they have their hair washed at Bella Rinova in Houston, Texas, May 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant after it reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An employee, wearing a protective face mask, sits on the automobile assembly line at the Renault automobile factory in Flins, France, May 6. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Social distancing markings are seen at the NTN-ICSA factory that produces metal bearings for cars, planes and buses, in San Benigno Canavese, Italy, May 4. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
General Motors employees test a fever-scanning thermal camera at a facility in Warren, Michigan, as part of a new procedure for employees entering GM factories as they reopen, May 6. Courtesy General Motors Co/via REUTERS
Employees observe social distancing during their lunch break at a factory in Beijing, China, May 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Social distancing signs are seen outside the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France plant in Onnaing, France, May 7. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A restaurant tests servers providing drinks and food to models pretending to be guests in safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which clients can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
An employee break table fitted with partitions at FCA's Warren Stamping Plant in Warren, Michigan, May 13. FCA/via REUTERS
Waitresses wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves gesture to customers toasting glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, May 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
