Backstage at NYFW
Models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner talk backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fingernail tips set out backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Creations are placed out backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Designer Carolina Herrera (R) watches the rehearsal before her Spring Summer 2018 show at the MOMA. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models listen during rehearsals ahead of the Zang Toi Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People work backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models backstage before the Marchesa SS 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Ashley Graham waits at backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bella Hadid backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show,. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models Duckie Thot (L) and Sofia Richie (R) pose backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model looks at pictures backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model takes a selfie picture ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A clothing rack is seen hanging backstage before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Ashley Graham in interviewed backstage before the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models get ready backstage before the Carolina Herrera show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models wait backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Hair, makeup tools and vegetables on a table backstage before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The runway before the Badgley Mischka show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People record on their phones during the Addition Elle show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is prepared backstage before the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
A model is prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models await instructions before rehearsals for the Tadashi Shoji show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model waits backstage at the John Paul Ataker show. REUTERS/Brenna Weeks
A model gets her makeup done ahead of the Son Jung Wan show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Models are prepared backstage before walking in the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hairstylist Omar Antonio poses backstage before the Christian Siriano show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has makeup applied before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A model poses backstage ahead of the Eugenia Kim show. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid backstage before the Brandon Maxwell show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Miss North Dakota wins Miss America
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being announced as the winner of the 97th Miss America Competition in Atlantic City.
Best of Venice Film Fest
Highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
Made in America music festival
The two-day festival features more than 60 acts.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.