Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2019 | 12:20pm EST

Backstage at NYFW

Model Lyoka Tyagnereva is prepared backstage before The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model wears a face mask backstage at the Tory Burch show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Model and musician Jillian Hervey is prepared backstage before The Blonds presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model sits for hair style and makeup before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Creations from the Kate Spade collection are prepared backstage. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Models wait backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A model works with makeup artists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A model eats a strawberry backstage at Oscar de la Renta's show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
The runway is prepped before the Tory Burch collection presentation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Model Tricia Akello is prepared backstage before The Blonds collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model backstage at Oscar de la Renta's show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
A model works with hair stylists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A model works with makeup artists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
A make up artist paints a model's nails backstage at Oscar de la Renta's show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before the CHULO underwear show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
A model has her hair done backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A model is prepped backstage at the Tory Burch show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
A model works with makeup artists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Kate Spade collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
