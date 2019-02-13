Backstage at NYFW
Model Lyoka Tyagnereva is prepared backstage before The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model wears a face mask backstage at the Tory Burch show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Model and musician Jillian Hervey is prepared backstage before The Blonds presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model sits for hair style and makeup before the Jeremy Scott show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Creations from the Kate Spade collection are prepared backstage. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Models wait backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model works with makeup artists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model eats a strawberry backstage at Oscar de la Renta's show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
The runway is prepped before the Tory Burch collection presentation. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Model Tricia Akello is prepared backstage before The Blonds collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model backstage at Oscar de la Renta's show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A model works with hair stylists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model works with makeup artists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A make up artist paints a model's nails backstage at Oscar de la Renta's show. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before the CHULO underwear show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has her hair done backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model is prepped backstage at the Tory Burch show. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A model works with makeup artists backstage ahead of the presentation of the Carolina Herrera collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Taelor Thein poses backstage ahead of the presentation of the Tadashi Shoji collection. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Kate Spade collection. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Next Slideshows
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
BAFTA red carpet
Red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London.
amfAR New York Gala
Highlights from the amfAR gala that unofficially kicks off New York Fashion Week.
Men's Fashion Week in Paris
Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
The students of Parkland
Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Anti-government protests in Haiti
Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
Mars Opportunity rover goes dark
The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized ground from Islamic State in a fierce battle to capture its last enclave in eastern Syria.
Young Nigerians weigh their vote
Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.
Westminster Dog Show
King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking, tail-wagging competitors.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.
Maduro and Guaido hold competing rallies in Venezuela
Tens of thousands of opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporters took to the streets to demand that Venezuela allow aid into the country, while President Nicolas Maduro held a separate rally in support of his government.