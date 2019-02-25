Backstage at the Oscars
Lady Gaga reacts backstage February 24, 2019. Matt Sayles /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Viggo Mortenen embraces Julia Roberts after "Green Book" won best picture. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jason Momoa embraces "Free Solo" director Jimmy Chin near Shannon Dill and Helen Mirren. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Olivia Colman after accepting the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite" from presenter Frances McDormand. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
"Green Book" director Peter Farrelly reacts. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Regina King poses backstage with her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Presenter Brie Larson reacts. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Spike Lee holds his Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico poses backstage with his Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography awards for "Roma" REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hannah Beachler celebrates with her Oscar for Best Production Design for "Black Panther." Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt pose with the Best Original Song award for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born". REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alfonso Cuaron reacts after receiving the Foreign Language Film award for "Roma" next to Angela Bassett. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Ruth E. Carter carries her award backstage after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mahershala Ali holds his Best Supporting Actor award for his role in "Green Book." Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb pose backstage with their Animated Short Film award for "Bao." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for "Black Panther" REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nina Hartstone and John Warhurst pose backstage with their Sound Editing Oscars for "Bohemian Rhapsody". REUTERS/Mike Segar
Brian May of Queen and Adam Lambert react. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Spike Lee kisses his Prince necklace as he poses backstage with his Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlackKklansman." REUTERS/Mike Segar
One of the PriceWaterhouseCoopers accountant holds the envelope for Best Picture. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman celebrate backstage with their awards for Best Live Action Short Film for the film "Skin." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rami Malek poses with his Best Actor award next to actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney . Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Gary Oldman and Rami Malek react. Matt Sayles /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS
Ludwig Goransson poses backstage with his Best Original Score award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton pose backstage with their award for Best Documentary Short Subject award for the film "Period. End Of Sentence." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pose backstage with their Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards for "Vice." REUTERS/Mike Segar
91st Academy Awards - Oscars Photo Room - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose backstage with their statuettes after winning the Best Documentary Feature...more
Next Slideshows
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
A history of the Oscars' best actors
The winners of the best acting categories at the Academy Awards over the last two decades.
Chanel on the Oscars red carpet
Karl Lagerfeld's creations grace the red carpet of the Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.
Pink parade at the Oscars
Pretty in pink at the Academy Awards show and after-parties.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.
Vanity Fair Oscars Party style
Red carpet fashion at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas
At least two people were killed and trucks loaded with foreign aid were set ablaze after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed troops and armored vehicles to turn back humanitarian assistance at border crossings with Colombia and Brazil.