Pictures | Mon Feb 25, 2019 | 2:45pm EST

Backstage at the Oscars

Lady Gaga reacts backstage February 24, 2019. Matt Sayles /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Viggo Mortenen embraces Julia Roberts after "Green Book" won best picture. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Best Actor Rami Malek, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Regina King and Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali pose with their awards backstage. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Jason Momoa embraces "Free Solo" director Jimmy Chin near Shannon Dill and Helen Mirren. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Olivia Colman after accepting the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite" from presenter Frances McDormand. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
"Green Book" director Peter Farrelly reacts. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Regina King poses backstage with her Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Presenter Brie Larson reacts. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Spike Lee holds his Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman." Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico poses backstage with his Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography awards for "Roma" REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Hannah Beachler celebrates with her Oscar for Best Production Design for "Black Panther." Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt pose with the Best Original Song award for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Alfonso Cuaron reacts after receiving the Foreign Language Film award for "Roma" next to Angela Bassett. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Ruth E. Carter carries her award backstage after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Mahershala Ali holds his Best Supporting Actor award for his role in "Green Book." Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb pose backstage with their Animated Short Film award for "Bao." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for "Black Panther" REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Nina Hartstone and John Warhurst pose backstage with their Sound Editing Oscars for "Bohemian Rhapsody". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Brian May of Queen and Adam Lambert react. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Spike Lee kisses his Prince necklace as he poses backstage with his Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlackKklansman." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
One of the PriceWaterhouseCoopers accountant holds the envelope for Best Picture. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman celebrate backstage with their awards for Best Live Action Short Film for the film "Skin." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rami Malek poses with his Best Actor award next to actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney . Matt Petit /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Gary Oldman and Rami Malek react. Matt Sayles /A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Ludwig Goransson poses backstage with his Best Original Score award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton pose backstage with their award for Best Documentary Short Subject award for the film "Period. End Of Sentence." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pose backstage with their Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards for "Vice." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
91st Academy Awards - Oscars Photo Room - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose backstage with their statuettes after winning the Best Documentary Feature award for "Free Solo." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
