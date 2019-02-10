BAFTA red carpet
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rachel Weisz. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Olga Kurylenko. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Olivia Colman. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Mary J. Blige. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Gemma Whelan. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Lucy Boynton. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Zoe Boyle. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Maya Jama. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Stacy Martin. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sophie Harman. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tatiana Korsakova. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Tim Ireland/Pool via REUTERS
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tanya Burr. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Rami Malek. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Amy Jackson. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Viggo Mortensen. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Sibi Blazic and Christian Bale. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Zawe Ashton. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Thandi Newton. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Millie Mackintosh. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Freya Mavor. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Eleanor Tomlinson. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Sandy Powell. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Barbara Meier. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Tiziana Rocca. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Laura Whitmore. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
