Baghdad bikers aim to unite Iraq

A member of Iraq Bikers, the first Iraqi biker group, drives with an Iraqi flag on his motorbike in Baghdad, Iraq December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Members of the Iraq Bikers gather outside a cafe in Baghdad, Iraq December 28. Weaving in and out of traffic, only the lucky few ride Harley Davidsons - a rare and expensive brand in Iraq - while others make do with bikes pimped-up to look something like the Easy Rider dream machines.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Bilal al Bayati, leading the first Iraqi biker group, talks to the team before a ride on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. Our goal is to build a brotherhood, said Bilal al-Bayati, 42, a government employee who founded the club in 2012 with the aim of improving the image of biker gangs and to promote unity after years of sectarian conflict. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A view of spare parts hanging on the wall of a motorbike repair shop in Baghdad, December 31. The Iraq Bikers - who now number 380 - are men of all ages, social classes and various faiths. One of their most recent events was taking part in Army Day celebrations. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers drives next to a member of Iraqi security forces at the Al Karkh Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq December 28. Some are in the military, the police and even the Popular Mobilization Forces, a grouping of mostly Shi ite militias which have taken part in the fight to oust Islamic State from Iraq in the last three years. It is a miniature Iraq, said member Ahmed Haidar, 36, who works with an international relief agency. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Iraq Bikers are seen with their motorbikes on a street of Baghdad, December 28. But riding a chopper through Baghdad is quite different from Route 101. The bikers have to slow down at the many military checkpoints set up around the city to deter suicide and car bomb attacks. And very few can afford a top bike. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Iraq Bikers ride their motorbikes on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers rides his motorbike on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Iraq Bikers gather at a cafe in Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A motorbike dummy is seen on a biker's helmet who is a member of the Iraq Bikers in Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers looks at a mirror on his motorbike in Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers stands behind a skull flag in Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers wears a mask as he drives his motorbike on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers takes a group photo in Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-SudaniC

Members of the Iraq Bikers gather next to their motorbikes on a street of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers poses for a photograph before riding his motorbike on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraq Bikers wears a mask as he drives his motorbike on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Members of the Iraq Bikers ride their motorbikes on the streets of Baghdad, December 28. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

