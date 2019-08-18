Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city
A biker does a burnout on his motorcycle during a car and motorbike show outside the closed Hall of Shaab Stadium in Baghdad, Iraq August 16, 2019. Members of rival Iraqi biker gangs, clad in studded leather and black berets, burst out of their...more
Young people dance and cheer as they attend an electronic music concert. The Mongols Motorcycle Club dance circle was one of several at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of Baghdad....more
Young women dance as they attend an electronic music concert. The scene was a far cry from the usual images broadcast from the city of violence and mayhem. But nearly two years since Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State, the capital has been...more
Young men attend a car and motorbike show outside the closed Hall of Shaab Stadium in Baghdad. Since the blast walls - a feature of the capital since a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein - started coming down, a less restrictive way of...more
Young people dance. "We held this party so people can know that Iraq has this kind of culture, and has these kinds of people who love life and music," said Arshad Haybat, a 30-year-old film director who founded the Riot Gear events company. Riot Gear...more
Young people attend an electronic music concert. The day started with young men showing off imported muscle cars and motorcycles. By nightfall, it had turned into a pulsating electronic dance music (EDM) show. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young men attend a car and motorbike show. It was a heady mix of Baghdad's burgeoning subcultures: bikers, gamers, EDM enthusiasts. What most had in common was they'd never been to a party like this in Iraq. "We have only ever seen this kind of...more
Young people attend an electronic music concert. Iraqi hip-hop collective Tribe of Monsters played a mix of EDM and Trap music as young men, clasping elaborate vape pens, danced through strobe lights and smoke machines, livestreaming their moves on...more
Members of the Iraq Bikers are seen during a car and motorbike show outside the closed Hall of Shaab Stadium. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young people dance. Though dominated by young men, lots of women attended, with some dancing near the main stage. But event organizers ensured a "family section" was available, so groups of women, families and couples out on dates could dance, away...more
A man uses his phone as he attends an electronic music concert. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Iraq Bikers are seen during a car and motorbike show. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young man dances as he attends an electronic music concert. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young people dance as they attend an electronic music concert. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young men attend a car and motorbike show. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young people dance and cheer as they attend an electronic music concert. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Young people dance and cheer as they attend an electronic music concert. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
