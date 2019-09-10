Bahamas keeps up search of Dorian-devastated island

A view of the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood during a search for the dead operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Bahamian officials said 4,800 people had been evacuated from the...more

A view of the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood during a search for the dead operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Bahamian officials said 4,800 people had been evacuated from the archipelago's several islands, most from Abaco. Free flights will continue to evacuate people who choose to leave the Bahamas, but there are no mandatory evacuations, officials said. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close