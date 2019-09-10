Edition:
Bahamas keeps up search of Dorian-devastated island

Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force remove a body recovered in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said at least 45 people died after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1, tossing cars and planes around like toys. The death toll is likely climb. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Damage is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. Dorian was one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record, a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 200 miles per hour (320 kph). It rampaged over the Bahamas for nearly two days, becoming the worst disaster in the nation's history. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
A view of the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood during a search for the dead operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Bahamian officials said 4,800 people had been evacuated from the archipelago's several islands, most from Abaco. Free flights will continue to evacuate people who choose to leave the Bahamas, but there are no mandatory evacuations, officials said. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A man looks at the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood during a search for the dead operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Some 70,000 people were in need of food and shelter, the WFP estimated. Private forecasters estimated that some $3 billion in insured property was destroyed or damaged in the Caribbean. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force and a dog search for the dead in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force remove a body recovered in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Florida fire Lieutenant and search and rescue volunteer Chad Belger leads a search for the dead in the destroyed Abaco shantytown called Pigeon Peas, after Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zach Fagenson

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force search for the dead in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
A man carries a container during a search for the dead operation in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and a U.S. urban search and rescue team work to remove bodies recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Mika, a search and rescue dog owned by former Navy SEAL Rich Graham takes a rest while searching for dead bodies in the Abaco Island shantytown of Pigeon Peas, which was demolished in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zach Fagenson

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2019
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force searches for the dead in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Damage is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force remove a body recovered in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and a U.S. urban search and rescue team remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
Young men work to salvage some of their belongings in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2019
A member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force takes off his hazmat suit after removing bodies recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2019
