Bahamas keeps up search of Dorian-devastated island
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force remove a body recovered in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said at...more
Damage is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. Dorian was one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record, a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 200 miles per hour (320 kph). It rampaged...more
A view of the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood during a search for the dead operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Bahamian officials said 4,800 people had been evacuated from the...more
A man looks at the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood during a search for the dead operation after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. Some 70,000 people were in need of food and shelter, the WFP...more
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force and a dog search for the dead in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco...more
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force remove a body recovered in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Florida fire Lieutenant and search and rescue volunteer Chad Belger leads a search for the dead in the destroyed Abaco shantytown called Pigeon Peas, after Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zach Fagenson
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force search for the dead in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man carries a container during a search for the dead operation in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and a U.S. urban search and rescue team work to remove bodies recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019....more
Mika, a search and rescue dog owned by former Navy SEAL Rich Graham takes a rest while searching for dead bodies in the Abaco Island shantytown of Pigeon Peas, which was demolished in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September...more
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force searches for the dead in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Damage is seen in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Personnel from the Florida Search & Rescue Task Force remove a body recovered in the destroyed the Mudd neighbourhood after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and a U.S. urban search and rescue team remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren...more
Young men work to salvage some of their belongings in a destroyed neighborhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A member of the Royal Bahamas Police Force takes off his hazmat suit after removing bodies recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
