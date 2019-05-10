Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

For the third year in a row, volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day raising donations and posting bail for black mothers jailed in the Maryland area. Pictured: Cheyenne Brewington receives...more

For the third year in a row, volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day raising donations and posting bail for black mothers jailed in the Maryland area. Pictured: Cheyenne Brewington receives a hug from volunteers after she was released from the Prince George's County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, May 6, 2019. The 26-year-old was detained since April 18 and could not afford to post a $5,000 bond for 1st degree assault and $1,500 for traffic violations. Brewington said in a statement, "I am thankful for these women to post my bond. I miss my daughter." REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Close