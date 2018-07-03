Edition:
Bali volcano erupts

Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption, as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia. Andre Ardiansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia. @MDSUANTARA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Evacuated villagers wait at a shelter after a Mount Agung volcano eruption at Pesangkan village in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia. @MDSUANTARA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Villagers take care of their children at a shelter following a Mount Agung volcano eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 03, 2018
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
