Bali volcano erupts
Fire is seen on the slopes of Mount Agung volcano following an eruption, as seen from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Mount Agung volcano erupts during the night, as seen from Bugbug village in Karangasem regency in Bali, Indonesia. Andre Ardiansyah/via REUTERS
Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia. @MDSUANTARA/via REUTERS
Evacuated villagers wait at a shelter after a Mount Agung volcano eruption at Pesangkan village in Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia. @MDSUANTARA/via REUTERS
Villagers take care of their children at a shelter following a Mount Agung volcano eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
